Upside and Moves for Seniors Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Revolutionary New Senior Living Model of the Future

Fast-Growing Senior Living Startup Now Offering Comprehensive Transition Support, Downsizing and Moving Services to Members Nationally

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Moves for Seniors, the nationwide leader in senior moving and transition services, announced today a partnership with the revolutionary new senior housing startup, Upside. The partnership provides a full range of senior downsizing, moving and transition support services for new members moving to any of Upside's 6,000 locations in over 100 markets across the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Upside as a new partner and we look forward to helping them reach their growth and operating goals," said Robert J. Burg, Executive Vice President of Moves for Seniors. "This partnership will enable Upside to offer prospective members a consistent concierge-style moving and downsizing experience across its growing list of markets nationwide. Upside's new model of helping seniors age not just 'in place'- but the right place anywhere in the United States– combined with Moves for Seniors' deep expertise in working with seniors in transition is a perfect fit for the baby boomer generation as they seek appropriate housing options for their next phase of life."

Transforming the Transition and Housing Experience for the Nation's Exploding Older Adult Population

The senior housing industry is experiencing tremendous growth and rapid transformation as baby boomers and their parents look to experience an active lifestyle while leaving the burdens of home maintenance and management behind. Upside offers a unique alternative approach in meeting today's seniors' preferences. Moves for Seniors is purpose-built for senior housing to provide specialized services that ease the transition. Having a single partner that can provide local and long distance moving, downsizing, organizing, clean outs, move management and more enables sales advisors to address a key barrier that seniors face when transitioning from a long-time home to a new living situation.

"The most common feedback we hear from seniors, family members, and communities is 'We wish we knew about you earlier,'" says Chris Smith, CEO of Moves for Seniors. "As Upside's partner, we will work closely with their members to ease the daunting process of downsizing from one home to another. We will serve as an advocate to navigate the complexities and oversee delivery of high-quality service. The Moves for Seniors experience (enjoyed by more than 20,000 senior customers over the past few years) is highly adaptable to Upside's target customer base. We are excited to be a key part of Upside's new service offering to seniors."

Moves for Seniors supports Upside's "personal concierge" model for seniors in transition by acting as a single point of contact across Upside's markets, leveraging a national network of providers that represent a wide range of move- and downsizing-related services. A key requirement for all network members is senior sensitive business practices and dedication to the health and safety of clients. This is a perfect match for Upside's focus on providing value-added services and high-quality care to exceed member expectations.

"At Upside, we aim to provide our members with a living experience that caters to their preferred lifestyle. Moving at any age can be stressful, so if we're able to reduce those worries and make it a frictionless experience, then we've done our jobs effectively," said Jake Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Upside. "As we continue to expand across the U.S., we are taking a close look at our offerings and how we can enhance the member experience – in this case, before they even step foot into their new home. Partnering with Moves for Seniors was a natural next step for us as we extend our service capabilities to meet the needs of members. We look forward to allowing our members to reap the benefits of this meaningful partnership."

About Moves for Seniors

Since 2007, Moves for Seniors has been leading the way in providing innovative moving and downsizing solutions for the senior housing industry and the residents they serve. Comprehensive service offerings are tailored to create consistency and efficiency at the operator level, reduce risk and maximize occupancy at the community level, and enhance the transition experience at the resident level. Moves for Seniors is a division of Transit Systems, Inc.

About Upside

Upside is building the biggest senior living community in the world, without laying a single brick. The company provides the only fully managed living option for older adults in this entirely new category of senior living. Upside utilizes modern apartments in vibrant, safe, amenity-rich apartment communities and provides a turnkey and frictionless living experience for those who desire simplified living, later in life. Upside is Senior Living in Disguise™.

Media Contact:

Moves for Seniors:

Bob Burg

610-535-6597

[email protected]

Upside:

Nicky Diaz

305-308-6828

[email protected]

