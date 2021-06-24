UPSIDE Foods Announces PepsiCo Veteran Amy Chen as Inaugural Chief Operating Officer as it Accelerates towards Commercialization

BERKELEY, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UPSIDE Foods , the leading company in cell-cultured meat, poultry and seafood (also known as cultured meat) announced today the appointment of former PepsiCo Senior Vice President Amy Chen as the company's first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With Amy on board bolstering the leadership team, UPSIDE Foods has accelerated its transformation to a commercial organization as it prepares to bring its first consumer product, UPSIDE Chicken, to market.

"We needed a proven leader with global food experience to match our global ambitions, and an equally deep commitment to our mission to make meat that is better for the world. Amy is exactly that," said Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of UPSIDE Foods. "Bringing Amy into our executive team reflects UPSIDE Foods' shift in focus from research and development to a consumer and commercial organization, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team of UPSIDERS."

Amy spent more than a decade at PepsiCo, most recently as Senior Vice President at PepsiCo Beverages North America. Before that, she was the Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo's snacks business in the Greater China Region. Amy also held a variety of sales, operations, strategy and innovation roles within the company. She is a passionate people leader with a strong track record for building winning teams and cultures, creative problem-solving, and delivering breakthrough results.

Earlier in her career, Amy co-founded and launched Food for Good, a social business incubator that has provided over 50 million meals to underserved children since 2009. She was also a charter member of PepsiCo's Human Rights Operating Committee.

"Throughout my career, I've always been committed to using business as a force for good. I'm thrilled to be joining UPSIDE Foods' movement to transform our food system for the better," said Amy Chen. "I'm excited about the opportunity to help define a new industry, build a commercial organization from the ground up, and change the world all at the same time with Uma and our growing team at UPSIDE Foods."

Amy is responsible for leading the brand's global strategy and commercial functions, including sales and marketing, finance and operations, product development, food safety and public policy. She will also be focused on scaling the company's culture as it enters its next phase.

This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for UPSIDE Foods. Since joining the business, Amy has been instrumental in its rebrand from Memphis Meats to UPSIDE Foods as well as the focus on and reveal of chicken as its first consumer product.

About UPSIDE Foods

Based in Berkeley, CA, UPSIDE Foods (formerly known as Memphis Meats) is developing methods to cultivate meat directly from animal cells, without the need to breed or slaughter animals. The company released the world's first cultured meatball in February 2016 and the world's first cultured poultry in March 2017. It aims to bring to the market delicious, real meat that is significantly better for the environment, animals and public health, while claiming a share of the $1.4 trillion global market for meat. For more information, please visit www.upsidefoods.com .

