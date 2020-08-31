Upside Health Inc Donates 200,000 Face Masks to USC

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upside Health Inc, a national distributor and supplier of Upside™ medical masks, donates 200,000 face masks to the University of Southern California following its announcement for remote instruction of classes in Fall 2020.

Started by recent graduate of USC Marshall, Daniel Rice, Upside Health Inc has been at the forefront of supplying ASTM standard medical-grade face masks to first responders and healthcare professionals in the U.S. Due to COVID-19, face masks have been an integral part of keeping communities safe.

"USC has always been a source of pride for the people of Los Angeles, and being able to give back to our local community means a lot to us," says Daniel Rice, president and co-founder of Upside Health Inc. "We wanted to not just make a small impact but a significant one. We've invested heavily in our Upside ASTM surgical masks product line, and felt that this was the perfect time to donate."

ASTM is the American Society of Testing and Materials, an international standards organization providing test methods and standards for face masks seeking FDA clearance. U.S. based ASTM F2100 lab testing ensures quality in the U.S. and not just through China's GTTC F2100 ASTM testing.

Implementing the use of face masks is crucial to the reopening of communities as they reduce the risk of transmission of over 80% . In order to help facilitate the reopening of campuses, Upside Health Inc have committed to donating half a million masks to universities by the end of 2020.

To learn more about Upside Health Inc visit www.upsidehealthinc.com.

About Upside Health Inc

Upside Health Inc is an FDA accredited developer, importer and distributor of their Upside™ Procedural & Surgical 3-Ply face mask product lines for medical institutions, government agencies and consumers. Upside Health Inc controls the entire supply chain to ensure quality, compliance and proper export/import of all medical products. The company's U.S. tested ASTM Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 Procedural and Surgical masks lead the post-pandemic industry in quality and customer satisfaction.

