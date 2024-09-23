UpSpring Opens Applications for Pro Bono PR & Marketing Contest

The agency's inaugural pro bono contest will award three women-led nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations PR and marketing support for one year

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSpring , an industry-leading, women-owned PR, digital marketing, and creative agency, today opened submissions for its first annual pro bono PR & marketing contest: the UpSpring Launch:HER Awards . The contest will award three exceptional women-owned or led nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations a combined total of half a million dollars in PR and marketing support. The awards are as follows:

1st Place: $250,000 in services for one year

in services for one year 2nd Place: $150,000 in services for one year

in services for one year 3rd Place: $100,000 in services for one year

Recognizing the many challenges women leaders face in business, UpSpring's initiative reflects a commitment to uplifting female voices.

"Fifteen years ago, my business partner Sarah and I launched UpSpring as a small business from our dorm room, and we could not be more proud of the innovative, far-reaching agency it has become," said Tiffany Rafii, CEO of UpSpring. "We've experienced firsthand the power women have to make a meaningful impact in the world, but we also know the many challenges women leaders continue to face on their paths to success. This is our way of giving back—we want to do our part to enable other women to tell their stories and inspire others."

Judges include Erica Holborn, CEO at SANDOW Design Group ; Amanda Vierheller, COO and Co-Founder at Playgarden Prep ; and Vanessa Parish and Sunny Levine, Executive Director/Co-Founder and Chair of the Board at Queer Food Foundation , respectively.

Submissions will be open through November 1. To learn more, please visit https://launchherawards.weareupspring.com/

About UpSpring

UpSpring is a PR, digital marketing, and creative agency that fast-tracks clients for exponential growth. Its expert teams build layered campaigns focused on positioning and elevating a diverse roster of brands ranging from award-winning real estate and architecture firms, product companies, and home decor companies to venture-backed startups, hospitality, and travel companies. UpSpring is more than just an agency; it's a partnership, and a path that redefines how brands need to be developed to meet the demands of the ever-changing landscape. For more information, visit www.upspringpr.com .

