UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Hiding Model Calibration Failures: Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About AI Model Calibration and Conversion Rate Impact

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Upstart securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Upstart's conversion rate collapsed from 23.9% in Q2 2025 to 20.6% in Q3 2025, a 330-basis-point decline that directly reduced loan origination volume and caused the Company to miss its own quarterly revenue guidance by $3 million. Investors have until June 8, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How an AI Lending Platform Generates Revenue

An AI lending company cannot generate fee revenue without converting loan applicants into funded borrowers. Upstart earns the vast majority of its revenue from fees charged when loans are originated through its platform. The entire business model depends on the accuracy and reliability of its underwriting AI to approve creditworthy borrowers at rates that sustain transaction volume. When the model restricts approvals beyond what credit conditions warrant, fewer loans close and revenue declines regardless of how many consumers apply.

The Alleged Model 22 Calibration Breakdown

The lawsuit contends that Upstart's Model 22, launched in early May 2025, contained a fundamental operational flaw: it was overly responsive to macroeconomic signals, tightening credit approvals far beyond what actual borrower repayment data justified. The filing states that this overresponsiveness was compounded by sampling and measurement error inherent in the model's design. Despite strong application volume in Q3 2025, the model's excessive conservatism choked the conversion funnel.

Conversion rate fell from 23.9% (Q2) to 20.6% (Q3), reducing funded loan volume

Q3 2025 revenue of $277 million missed the Company's own guidance of $280 million

Q4 2025 revenue guidance of $288 million fell $15.7 million below consensus of $303.7 million

FY 2025 fee revenue outlook was slashed by $44 million, from $990 million to $946 million

Management later admitted the model's conservatism was the "dominant driver" of reduced conversion

The Upstart Macro Index ticked up only modestly, yet the model's reaction was disproportionate

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Alleged Operational Mismatch: Application Strength vs. Origination Weakness

As set forth in the complaint, application volume remained robust throughout Q3 2025. The disconnect between strong consumer demand and weak origination output points directly to the model's calibration as the bottleneck. The action claims that management was aware of this dynamic, with one executive acknowledging they were "knowingly making a choice" to run the model more conservatively during the quarter, yet the Company continued to maintain elevated revenue guidance publicly.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about operational risks that were already suppressing Upstart's revenue run rate during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPST Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UPST investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UPST stock or securities between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UPST stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9.71%, a decline of $4.49 per share, after Upstart disclosed that Model 22 had overreacted to macroeconomic signals, reducing borrower approvals and conversion rates. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UPST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Upstart made materially false or misleading statements regarding the accuracy and reliability of its Model 22 AI underwriting system and its impact on revenue growth and financial guidance during the class period. When the true operational problems were revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UPST investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UPST shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP