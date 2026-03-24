Upstage AI Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Upstage joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstage AI, an enterprise AI company, today was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"We are thrilled to be included in this year's Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list," said Sung Kim, co-founder and CEO of Upstage AI. "Building on our foundation in Korea, we have rapidly expanded into the U.S. and Japan, where we are seeing strong traction across industries including insurance, financial services, manufacturing/ supply chain, and public sector. From startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, organizations are adopting our AI to transform document-heavy workflows, and we're excited to continue scaling our global presence."

Upstage Studio, the company's latest product, is an agentic AI document processing solution that is built entirely on proprietary technology developed in-house. Its Document Parse transforms complex documents, including PDFs, handwritten forms, scanned images, and intricate charts, into formats that large language models can seamlessly process, while its Information Extract understands context and intent to dynamically generate structured outputs. Powered by Solar LLM, which delivers superior document understanding and precise instruction-following for enterprise-grade workloads, Upstage Studio enables enterprises to easily train and deploy models that support complex queries, multi-step reasoning workflows, and fine-grained interpretation of user intent without compromising reliability.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

Upstage's executive team will attend Fast Company's the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 19 in New York City. For more information about Upstage AI and their cutting-edge solutions please visit their website here.

About Upstage AI

Upstage is building the future of enterprise AI through domain-specific language models and intelligent tools designed for high-impact business use. With deep expertise in LLM development, document AI, and agentic workflows, the company enables regulated industries and global enterprises to unlock the full potential of generative AI — securely, efficiently, and at scale. For more information visit https://www.upstage.ai or contact them here.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE Upstage AI