Upstate Carolina Radiology Joins US Radiology, Expanding National Physician Practice

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists announced today a new partnership with Upstate Carolina Radiology (UCR), a leading physician-owned provider of high-quality diagnostic and interventional radiology services in upstate South Carolina. This partnership further elevates US Radiology's physician practice profile and strengthens its presence in South Carolina with a well-established team of nationally respected radiologists.

Founded in 1971, UCR has grown to 31 radiologists performing 650,000 studies per year. It offers sub-specialty expertise in all areas of radiology, including mammography, neuro imaging, nuclear medicine and musculoskeletal radiology. The practice serves eight locations in the greater Greenville-Spartanburg area, including hospitals, outpatient imaging centers and medical centers. UCR maintains strong partnerships with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. It also founded the Southern Vascular Institute and is the region's largest group of vascular and interventional radiologists.

"UCR is a well-respected practice that has consistently delivered a high-quality standard for patient care for almost 50 years," said John Perkins, CEO of US Radiology. "Their strong relationships with hospital and clinical partners anchor their sub-specialized services and provide a firm foundation to meet the growing needs for radiology services in the Carolinas. We're excited to have UCR contribute to US Radiology's rapid growth."

"US Radiology brings what we've been looking for in a partner for our future growth," said Dr. Jason Kelly, President of UCR. "Their commitment to both superior patient care and local clinical autonomy supports what we want as physicians and provides what we need to advance our practice by providing infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and the necessary resources as the healthcare landscape continues to quickly evolve."

Coker Capital Advisors served as the financial advisor and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP provided legal counsel to UCR in concert with the transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP assisted for US Radiology.

About Upstate Carolina Radiology

Founded in 1971, Upstate Carolina Radiology (UCR) provides diagnostic and interventional radiology services to hospitals, outpatient centers, and medical centers through eight locations in the Spartanburg, Greenville, Greer, and Gaffney communities of South Carolina. UCR is also the region's largest group of vascular and interventional radiologists.

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the largest and most progressive radiology groups in the country. With over 2,800 team members and 130 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducts nearly 6 million studies annually. US Radiology is a partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers and health systems built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

