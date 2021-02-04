UpSwell Marketing Announces Eric Goodstadt as New CEO

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpSwell Marketing, a marketing firm that specializes in helping local businesses expand their customer base, today announced that marketing veteran Eric Goodstadt is leading the company as its new CEO. With over 20 years of marketing experience Goodstadt brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a track record of success to his new role.

"Over 99% of businesses in the US are small businesses; they are the backbone of our society, and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a daunting impact on them," said Goodstadt. "The team at UpSwell has been the foremost leader in small business promotion and customer acquisition for more than a decade. I'm excited to join forces with this talented team to take UpSwell Marketing to the next level in our efforts to reinvigorate the small business community."

Goodstadt has held leadership positions at several established national and global organizations. Most recently, Goodstadt served as president of Manifest, one of the nation's largest, independent digital and content marketing agencies. During Goodstadt's tenure Manifest added several high-profile clients such as Aflac, Edward Jones, Staples, and AARP. Under Goodstadt's leadership Manifest also won the Agency of the Year designation in 2019 from the Content Marketing Awards and was designated three consecutive years as one of the Best and Brightest Places to Work for in the Nation.

UpSwell Marketing is a full-service agency offering over 20 digital and print capabilities that help small and medium-sized businesses attract more customers while optimizing their marketing budgets. UpSwell, founded in 2020 through the merger of Muscle Up Marketing and Mudlick Marketing, has more than 12 years of marketing experience serving over 10,000 clients, executing more than 150,000 campaigns, and a track record of helping clients acquire over 10 million new customers and counting.

About UpSwell Marketing

