Uptake Technologies Joins World Economic Forum

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum . Uptake will collaborate with the Forum, other industry leaders, and policymakers to better understand digital transformation opportunities and provide insights and principles required for businesses to adapt.

"We're at the outset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution—defined by massive amounts of data and technological advancements like AI, ML and robotics—and we're seeing digital evolution in major industries across the world," shares Brad Keywell, CEO and Founder of Uptake. "Uptake helps companies capitalize on their data while ensuring data integrity. We join the Forum at this crucial time to add perspective and to provide solutions for corporations ready to take advantage of opportunities enabled through AI and Machine Learning."

As a leading provider of analytics and predictive insights software for global businesses in industries including energy, mining, transportation, and manufacturing, Uptake has proven to be a trusted and reliable provider in harnessing the Industry 4.0 movement. Uptake's exclusive Asset Strategy Library—the world's largest knowledge base of machine data, including failure modes and maintenance strategies—fortifies Uptake's products, which have accelerated digital transformation.

Aligned with the mission of the World Economic Forum, Uptake will collaborate with other members to guide a responsible and optimal evolution of technology in support of enterprise software in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Uptake will work across many of the Forum's Platforms, while actively participating in the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Forum's hub for global, multistakeholder cooperation to develop policy frameworks and advance collaborations that accelerate the benefits of science and technology.

Uptake was previously honored by the World Economic Forum being named a Technology Pioneer . Chosen for its innovative contributions within the industrial sector, Uptake collects and analyzes massive amounts of data captured from industrial equipment and infrastructure, recommending detailed insights and recommended actions in real-time that helps improve performance, reliability and security. This facilitates the creation of new data-driven business models for customers, equating to a greater competitive edge. Uptake joined the roster of other Technology Pioneer companies, such as: Airbnb, bluebird bio, Bloom Energy, Cyberdyne, Editas Medicine, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Proteus Digital Health, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.

As a newly added partner, Brad Keywell and Uptake will be attending the World Economic Forum's 2020 Annual Meeting—the Forum's 50th Anniversary. Under the theme "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World," this year's meeting will bring together 3,000+ people from more than 140 countries, including Forum member CEOs, political leaders, academia representatives, religious leaders, NGOs, and the media.

ABOUT UPTAKE



Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Providing an AI-driven asset management solution that bridges the gap between industrial assets and front-line workers, Uptake gives all departments—including maintenance, operations, finance and sales—a single, shared view of every asset in an operation. With the power of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), Uptake helps customers monitor and increase the availability of assets, improve asset reliability, and streamline operations. Recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South American, Europe and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACT

Morgan Scott, Director of Communications

(312) 465-6345

morgan.scott@uptake.com

SOURCE Uptake

Related Links

http://www.uptake.com

