UpTerra Adds Veteran Operator Brian Poindexter as COO to Scale Its Water Technology Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UpTerra, a company redefining how water performs in agriculture, today announced Brian Poindexter as Chief Operating Officer.

Poindexter will lead company-wide operations, growth strategy, and execution as UpTerra scales its flagship technology, TerraFlow, across major U.S. growing regions. TerraFlow uses patent-pending vortexing and frequency imprinting technology to help growers get more from their irrigation water. The technology helps improve infiltration, plant absorption, and nutrient delivery.

"I joined UpTerra because it's rare to see science and purpose so deeply aligned," said Poindexter. "Water makes up most of who we are, and nearly all of what we grow. Strengthening that foundation can change the future of farming, particularly where water is scarce."

Poindexter brings more than 15 years of experience driving large-scale strategy and operations programs with measurable financial and environmental impact. As Managing Director at Catalytic Strategy, he founded and led a consulting practice that supported technology and CPG companies from Series C through mature stage. In that position, he guided high-growth initiatives in sales, product, and engineering. His firm helped clients identify new markets, accelerate product launches, and improve international revenue performance by millions annually.

Most recently, as Program Director for Packaging Innovation at A/B Consulting, Poindexter oversaw a landmark circular packaging initiative for a top-three U.S. retailer. The multi-year program aimed to reduce plastic waste by up to 30% and generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue. He managed a 30-person cross-functional team to develop the operating model, go-to-market plan, and stakeholder engagement strategy that brought the project from concept to the board.

Earlier in his career, Poindexter was a Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group, where he led strategic and operational transformations for Fortune 500 clients across industries including utilities, CPG, energy, and technology. His engagements delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in financial impact and built his reputation for translating complex analyses into actionable, scalable programs.

Poindexter earned dual degrees in Business and Liberal Arts from the University of Texas at Austin. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Poindexter will report directly to Steve Birch, UpTerra's CEO.

About UpTerra

UpTerra is a revolutionary farm performance technology company that applies advanced physics inside existing irrigation systems. UpTerra restructures and enhances water using biomimicry frequencies to amplify and mirror physical inputs. This improves infiltration, uniformity, and nutrient transport so growers see significant efficiency and yield gains. UpTerra is installed on more than 40,000 acres nationwide across 300 farms, spanning row crops, orchards and specialty crops.

For more information, visit upterra.co

SOURCE UpTerra