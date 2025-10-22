UpTerra brings on new Chief Science Officer with Shiv Tiwari, Ph.D., former GreenVenus CEO and CTO

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UpTerra, a company redefining how water performs in agriculture, today announced Shiv Tiwari, Ph.D., as Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Tiwari will help advance UpTerra's flagship product, TerraFlow. TerraFlow uses patent-pending vortexing and frequency imprinting technology to help growers get more from their irrigation water, improve water uptake and plant absorption, and reduce waste through runoff and evaporation.

"To me UpTerra turns water into a force for global food productivity, soil renewal, and healthier animals — and planet," said Tiwari.



Dr. Tiwari's research bona fides include over 6,000 citations in more than 25 publications, making him one of the most cited authors in plant and animal sciences. The highly regarded cell and developmental biologist also has more than a dozen patents, including a Corteva (DuPont Pioneer) one that empowered rapid regeneration and transformation in hardy corn varieties, which helped advance maize product development in the seed industry.



He is a seasoned biotechnology executive, recently serving as CEO/CTO at GreenVenus. There, he led the startup from concept to commercial readiness, leading the charge on regulatory approvals and field trials. Prior to his work at GreenVenus, Tiwari was a senior leader in venture capital, corporate strategy, and R&D. He's brought his scientific depth and leadership presence to companies including venture capital and private equity firm Third Security, synthetic biology business Intrexon, Mendel Biotechnology, and Corteva (DuPont Pioneer).

Dr. Tiwari has lectured and taught at the University of Missouri, Northeastern, and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Shiv earned his Ph.D. in Life Sciences as well as an MBA with high honors from Boston University.



Tiwari will report directly to Steve Birch, UpTerra's CEO.

About UpTerra



UpTerra is a revolutionary farm performance technology company that applies advanced physics inside existing irrigation systems to restructure and enhance water. This improves infiltration, uniformity, and nutrient transport so growers see measurable efficiency and yield gains. UpTerra is installed on more than 40,000 acres nationwide across 300 farms, spanning row crops, orchards and specialty crops.



For more information, visit upterra.co.

