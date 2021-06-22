Uptycs Adds David Geevaratne As Senior Vice President Of Sales

WALTHAM, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs announced today that David Geevaratne has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Geevaratne is responsible for leading the company's global sales organization.

"We were eagerly searching for top talent to fuel our go-to-market efforts during this momentous time in our company and market—and we found it," said Ganesh Pai, CEO and co-founder, Uptycs. "David brings cloud security domain expertise and senior experience building and leading top performing sales teams at companies like Rapid7 and DivvyCloud. We couldn't be more excited to have David onboard and we're looking forward to yet another year of exceptional growth."

Geevaratne joins Uptycs from Rapid7 where he served as Senior Director, Cloud Security Sales. Previously, he served as Global Sales Leader and Vice President of Sales at DivvyCloud, before the company was acquired by Rapid7. Prior to that, he was the General Manager at SoftwareONE where he led multiple sales teams during the company's transformation from a licensing solutions provider to a cloud solutions provider. Geevaratne was also the co-founder, President and Chief Revenue Officer at New Signature (acquired by Cognizant), a Microsoft cloud services provider. There, he helped the company achieve 12 years of consecutive double-digit revenue growth, and secured more than 120 awards, including being recognized as Microsoft's United States Partner of the Year two consecutive years in a row.

"Cloud-native security has become a top-of-mind concern for security teams—and Uptycs has become the leading unified cloud and endpoint analytics solution," said Geevaratne. "Their unique telemetry powered approach addresses virtually every security use case in the enterprise today, and is enabling companies to protect their modern attack surfaces with precision. I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive adoption for Uptycs' cloud-native analytics platform and help take the company's go-to-market plans to the next level."

This announcement comes on the heels of Uptycs raising 50 million in a Series C funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.

Uptycs provides the first unified, cloud-native security analytics platform that enables both endpoint and cloud security from a common solution. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases—including Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Uptycs enables security professionals to quickly prioritize, investigate, and respond to potential threats across a company's entire attack surface.

Learn more about Uptycs: https://www.uptycs.com

