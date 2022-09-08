Two-day virtual event will feature hundreds of osquery industry leaders from high scale companies Netflix, HashiCorp, Stripe, Comcast, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs , the only cybersecurity platform capable of protecting hybrid cloud, containers, servers, and endpoints from a single UI and data model, announced that [email protected] 2022 will be held September 14 - 15 in San Francisco at The Exploratorium .

Under the theme "Risk Reduction for Modern Defenders", the fourth iteration of Uptycs' annual conference will provide an interactive forum for security leaders and practitioners from financial services, telco, SaaS, hi-tech, and more to share their experiences of managing risk reduction at scale with osquery.

[email protected] 2022 will feature a single-track schedule featuring practitioners and industry experts from global brands including Netflix, HashiCorp, Stripe, Comcast, and more. Sessions will be approximately 30-minutes long with time for live Q&A to encourage active discussion among osquery practitioners.

"In the years since we launched the inaugural [email protected] conference, we continue to be amazed at the adaptability of osquery and its growing community," said Ganesh Pai, CEO of Uptycs. "When Facebook open-sourced osquery 10 years ago, few could have foreseen that its rich, standardized telemetry would go on to deliver deep security insights across endpoints, cloud, containerized environments, identity, and more. osquery is among the most powerful tools for security practitioners and the industry has only just begun to tap into its potential. That's why we are so pleased to be able to have this opportunity to bring the osquery community together again, in person, to network and exchange knowledge."

osquery is a freeware platform enabling security monitoring and analysis of the status of PC devices with Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD operating systems. Developed in 2014 by Facebook/Meta to help the social network more effectively manage its fleet of macOS laptops, OSquery treats the operating system as a high-performance relational database, allowing users to retrieve system data using standard SQL queries. When creating queries, a rich set of predefined tables is used, each of which represents a specific source of information about events and the current state of the device.

The topics covered at [email protected] 2022 will include Threat Modeling, Vulnerability Management, eBPF at Scale, and more. Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include:

Nabil Schear - Netflix - Staff Security Engineer

- Netflix - Staff Security Engineer Steve Shedlock - SEIC - Incident Response Team Lead

- SEIC - Incident Response Team Lead Raja Jasper - Financial Institution - Sr. Manager Incident Response Team

- Financial Institution - Sr. Manager Incident Response Team Zach Wasserman - Fleet - Co-Founder & CTO

- Fleet - Co-Founder & CTO Ben Pruce - HashiCorp - Manager, Threat Detection and Response

Christopher Stanley - Aviation and Aerospace Organization - Manager, Information Security

- Aviation and Aerospace Organization - Manager, Information Security Andrew Mease - Comcast - Senior Principal Security Engineer

To secure a ticket, apply for a speaking slot, or for ongoing agenda updates, please visit the [email protected] event site.

About Uptycs

Uptycs provides the first cloud-native security analytics platform that enables cloud and endpoint security from a single platform. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases—including Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), and Extended Detection & Response (XDR). Uptycs enables security professionals to quickly prioritize, investigate, and respond to potential threats across a company's modern attack surface. A free trial of Uptycs can be requested at www.uptycs.com/free-trial .

