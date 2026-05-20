UPWK Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Upwork Inc. (UPWK) for Potential Securities Fraud

Upwork Inc. stock fell 19% after Q1 2026 earnings miss and lowered guidance -- investors who purchased UPWK shares and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shareholders lost up to 19% of their investment value after the Company reported Q1 2026 results that missed expectations and slashed its prior growth outlook. Investors who suffered a loss on their UPWK holdings are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Upwork Inc. may have made materially misleading statements about the Company's financial performance and growth trajectory. During the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026, CEO Hayden Brown stated that revenue growth was "2.4%" and adjusted EBITDA margin was "29%" for the full year, and guided for "6%-8% revenue growth" in 2026. Within weeks, the Company cut its Q2 2026 guidance and revised revenue expectations downward.

On the same call, management stated the Company "embedded more AI functionality in the Marketplace" and estimated these "improvements contributed $100 million in incremental GSV in 2025" and "GSV from AI-related work surpassed $300 million on an annualized basis in Q4, up more than 50% from the prior year." When Q1 2026 results revealed the gap between prior statements and actual performance, UPWK shares fell 19%.

Shareholders who lost money on Upwork are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPWK Investigation

Q: What is the UPWK securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about the Company's revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margins, and AI-related gross services volume. Shares fell approximately 19% after the Company's actual results diverged from prior public statements, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UPWK investigation? A: Investors who purchased UPWK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do UPWK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my UPWK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UPWK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if my UPWK losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP