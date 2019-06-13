URAC Announces Changes to Streamline Accreditation Process

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC has taken steps to streamline its accreditation process by reducing the general information that organizations are required to submit to URAC as part of the application for accreditation.

"We've listened to feedback from our clients and are striving to meet their call to reduce the administrative burden associated with accreditation without compromising the integrity of our quality process," said Shawn Griffin, M.D., URAC President and CEO. "We're proud to announce that we have reduced the general organization data collection required, in some instances, by as much as 90%."

Organizations seeking accreditation are required to provide detailed information and documentation about their structure, governance, staff, and business model. This collection of data occurred during the initial stage of the accreditation process called Part One and Part Two of the Application for Accreditation.

"We are committed to continuing to lead industry efforts to simplify and streamline accreditation programs in order to reduce the resource cost and burden associated with accreditation," said Dr. Griffin.

URAC's revised accreditation process will be rolled out by program over the coming weeks. The revised process will not impact any organizations that are currently accredited or those that are currently in the accreditation process.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in healthcare and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC's evidence-based measures and standards are developed through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. For more information, visit urac.org.

