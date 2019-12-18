URAC Celebrates 30 Years of Improving Health Care

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC, the nation's leading independent health care accreditation authority, is marking its 30-year anniversary by unveiling a new tagline as chosen by employees: "30 Years of Setting the Standard in Health Care."

"URAC is the country's largest independent, third-party health care accreditation organization, and 2020 marks our 30th anniversary of improving quality and outcomes throughout the industry," said Shawn Griffin, MD, president and CEO at URAC. "As URAC's first physician-CEO, I'm proud of our focus on improving client quality and safety through careful accreditation and not through selling consulting services – this assures the highest level of value and significance for our accreditations."

"From day one, URAC has been committed to improving the quality of health care by promoting quality and standards," added Griffin. "As we reflect on the past 30 years, it's exciting to see how our work has helped to advance care for millions of Americans. Each year, URAC's accreditation has been embraced by more and more leading organizations dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for their patients and customers. We're looking forward to the exciting advancements to come over the next 30 years!"

Since its inception in 1990, URAC has used evidence-based measures and developed standards by working closely with a wide array of stakeholders. URAC's proven accreditation measures and standards promote best practices, encourage quality improvement, and protect and empower consumers.

"Patients are at the center of everything we do," Griffin said. In addition, URAC maintains additional core principles, including the fervent belief that "the provider's voice must be heard, the best approach to care delivery is through clinically led teams, health care solutions must be local to be sustainable, and continuous improvement is achieved through performance measurement," Griffin said.

URAC has planned a variety of activities, both internal and external, to commemorate the anniversary, including sharing success stories from long-time clients.

