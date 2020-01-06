URAC to Purchase CHQI Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the programs of ClearHealth Quality Institute (CHQI), a health care accreditation organization based in Annapolis, MD.

"This is the union of two of the country's leading accrediting bodies," said URAC's President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD. "The combined expertise between the two will allow for an unprecedented depth and breadth of accreditation knowledge that will serve to improve health outcomes across an even broader spectrum."

Three of CHQI's innovative accreditation programs will now exist within URAC, the nation's leading, independent, third-party accreditation organization: telehealth, mental health and substance use disorder parity, and remote patient monitoring.

"For 30 years, URAC has been committed to promoting national best practices that advance high-quality care for patients," continued Griffin. "The acquisition of CHQI's programs expands URAC's portfolio of accreditation programs to address two areas that are critical to the future of America's delivery system: the use of technology and access to behavioral health services."

Telehealth services can help improve the provider shortages we see in both rural and urban environments; payers and employers can use telehealth provider accreditation to supply assurance for quality, safety, and privacy - all of which are necessary for a successful telehealth program.

By recognizing that access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is just as important as medical treatment, parity promotes access to needed behavioral health care. URAC's parity compliance guide, compliance software tool and accreditation will ease confusion, serve as a roadmap for health plan compliance and validate the activity of insurers. In this way, URAC's parity program advances the importance of behavioral health in whole-person care.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization that uses evidence-based measures and develops standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of health care. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, parity, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About ClearHealth Quality Institute (CHQI)

Founded upon the principles of accountability, integrity, and quality, ClearHealth Quality Institute's goal is to create innovative accreditation programs and compliance solutions that improve the health insurance and provider systems of care. CHQI's Telemedicine Accreditation Program and Mental Health Parity/Substance Use Disorder Accreditation Program collectively accredit the nation's leading health plans, health systems, and telemedicine organizations.

