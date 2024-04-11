Urban Air Adventure Park Celebrates Continued Investment, Expansion in Texas with Father-Son Entrepreneurial Team

No. 1 Family Entertainment Franchise Expands to Lubbock and Abilene, in addition to Taking Ownership of Waco and Amarillo

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is proud to announce a strategic expansion across Texas, led by father-and-son franchisee team Pat and Coleman Curry. This past month, the Curry family has acquired an existing Urban Air Adventure Park in Waco, Texas, and has purchased the adjacent land for future development.

The expansion highlights the entrepreneurial father-son duo's significant role in securing Urban Air's brand presence within their home state. Already owning and operating two parks in Amarillo, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee, the Currys have expanded their influence with plans to develop new parks in Lubbock and Abilene, Texas. The strategic acquisition of the Waco location, combined with ongoing developments, sets the Currys on a path to owning and operating five parks.

Pat and Coleman Curry's actions represent a wide-ranging strategy to broaden the brand's footprint across Texas, offering innovative attractions and experiences to families.

The Curry's investment goes beyond business objectives, demonstrating a profound commitment to their hometown of Waco. Focused on community outreach and the continual introduction of new park features, they say their goal is to maintain Urban Air Adventure Park as the cherished hub for family fun and community engagement.

"Our investment in Urban Air's Texas expansion is a testament to our belief in the brand and our dedication to the communities we serve," said Coleman Curry. "We're excited to lead the charge in enhancing the Urban Air experience across the state, starting with our home base in Waco."

With more than 20 different attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, and obstacle courses, Urban Air stands as the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, guaranteeing an entertainment experience for the whole family.

This year, Urban Air, recognized for attracting seasoned, multi-unit entrepreneurs like the Curry family, was ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list for the fifth consecutive year.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world, with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 , and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

