Urban Air Adventure Park to Debut in Ann Arbor with Seasoned Multi-Unit Franchisees

News provided by

Urban Air Adventure Park

06 Sep, 2023, 09:27 ET

Cousins and Business Owners within Early Childhood Education Invest in Unleashed Brands Franchise 

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a franchise agreement with Samir and Roshan Patel, cousins who grew up in the franchise business and currently own multiple successful franchised preschool locations across the country. The deal marks the debut of Urban Air in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Samir's franchise journey began with his parents' Dunkin' Donuts during his upbringing in Columbus, Ohio. After earning finance and economics degrees and working in banking in New York City, he and his wife returned to Columbus to raise their children. He joined forces with his family to successfully run a network of several Dunkin' locations in New Jersey. Roshan's diverse experiences span from Brooklyn to Chicago and now Salt Lake City. Holding a finance and economics degree and a medical doctorate, he is currently a GI pathologist, in addition to franchise ownership.  

As kids, the cousins would work together in their family's Dunkin' franchise, and ever since then, they knew they would ultimately be back in business together. That moment came when they decided to become integral players within The Learning Experience, a curriculum-focused preschool, where they currently own multiple locations in Chicago, New York and other cities. The duo says they are excited to expand with Urban Air where they are looking forward to assembling a dedicated operating team for the business that allows them to focus on growth and strategy.

"Franchising has always been a big part of my life from my parents' Dunkin' venture to the dynamic Dunkin' journey my brother and I embarked on, and now my partnership with Roshan. It's a business model that we deeply care about," said Samir. "The Urban Air opportunity aligns with our passion for creating safe and enriching spaces for kids. We like the strong unit-level economics Urban Air has coupled with the stability the Unleashed Brands' platform brings to the table. Since the brand is a market leader within family entertainment, we are excited to debut the concept in Ann Arbor."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit www.urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com

Media Contact: Ben Franc, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300 ext. 241

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park

