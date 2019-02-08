Urban Air Adventure Park Leaps Into East Norriton With Grand Opening

EAST NORRITON, Pa., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new East Norriton location at 2700 Dekalb Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. The grand opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting hosted by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County on Friday, March 1st at 4:30pm followed by a special VIP event for first responders along with family and friends. Doors will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, March 2nd at 10am and the first 200 grand opening attendees in line, who purchase the Ultimate Pass, will receive a free basic access pass for one year.

Open seven days a week, the park is home to more than 10 attractions - ranging from a Sky Rider, Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Warrior Obstacle Course, Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Battle Beam, Slam Dunk Zone, Wipeout and more! Urban Air Adventure Park also serves as Birthday Central and includes a full-service Urban Café.

Join Jared and Q102 on site, as they help kick off our Grand Opening, Saturday 8-10am. Guests will enjoy music, outdoor heated tent, coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, pastries and more!

Urban Air is happy to be bringing a one-of-a-kind adventure park experience, full of attractions for all ages. "We are looking forward to making a difference in the community, one smile at a time, as they enter our Adventure Park," said Franco D'Andrea, one of the Urban Air East Norriton park owners.

For more information about the Urban Air East Norriton Grand Opening, call (484) 460-3502 or visit https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/pennsylvania/east-norriton.

