Urban Air Adventure Park Shows Strong Momentum with Lease Signings in California and Georgia

Family Entertainment Center Franchise Executes Four New Lease Agreements, Bringing New Parks to More Communities Nationwide

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, is building strong momentum with four new lease agreements. These signings underscore continued consumer demand for high-energy, all-ages family entertainment and reflect Urban Air's ability to bring large-format concepts to prime retail destinations across the country.

New Urban Air parks will be coming to communities across California and Georgia.

Three of the new lease agreements are in California, expanding Urban Air's presence with new parks planned for Tracy, Fairfield and Fresno – with Fresno being a market debut for the brand. The California growth comes as Urban Air continues to scale across the state, with five parks currently operating in California and eight more locations in development.

The new California parks are backed by a strong roster of franchise partners:

Tracy, CA – Led by entrepreneurs Anil Madahati & the Wave Wealth team, bringing nearly two decades of tech industry experience to the Urban Air system.

– Led by entrepreneurs Anil Madahati & the Wave Wealth team, bringing nearly two decades of tech industry experience to the Urban Air system. Fairfield, CA – Led by partners Sanj Purewal and Pinder Sangha, who bring a combined 33+ years of small business ownership experience.

– Led by partners Sanj Purewal and Pinder Sangha, who bring a combined 33+ years of small business ownership experience. Fresno, CA – Led by Parag Laddha, an experienced multi-unit franchisee driving Urban Air's entry into this new California market.

Beyond California, Urban Air's 2026 momentum includes:

Douglasville, GA – Led by Alison McReynolds and her husband, Uwezu "Lonnie" McReynolds, experienced multi-unit operators.

"These lease signings reflect strong demand from families in the communities we're entering, along with continued confidence in the Urban Air model from both our franchise partners and landlords," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer at Unleashed Brands. "Urban Air delivers a fun, memorable experience that families return to again and again, while also bringing consistent energy and traffic to retail centers. As we expand into new markets like Fresno and deepen our presence in high-growth regions, we're excited to continue building destinations that create jobs, activate retail centers, and serve families for years to come."

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, creating a seamless guest experience while supporting diversified revenue streams for franchise owners.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning, Snapology , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park