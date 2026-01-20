Urban Air Adventure Park to Debut in Oregon with New Franchise Agreement

World's Largest Indoor Adventure Park Operator to Open State's First Park in Salem, Eyes Further Growth in State

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of the world's leading youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is making its Oregon debut with a new franchise agreement to open its first park in Salem. Scheduled to open in May 2026, the state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions designed to bring family-friendly fun to the community.

Drew and Betty Thomas are behind the agreement. After nearly three decades in leadership and executive roles at T-Mobile, Drew is eager to bring his experience to this next chapter of entrepreneurship. Betty has a wealth of experience gained in the insurance and service industries. Together they will create a destination where Salem families can play, celebrate, and connect.

"We're thrilled to bring Urban Air to Oregon for the first time," said Mandy Dowson, Group President of Urban Air Adventure Park. "Expanding into Oregon marks an exciting milestone for us as we continue to grow our brand in the Pacific Northwest and create new opportunities for franchise owners and communities."

Oregon is experiencing a surge in new business formation, with a 57.4% increase in startup activity in 2025, making it one of the top five best states for entrepreneurs according to recent federal data. Recognizing this vibrant growth environment, Urban Air is looking to further expand in the state.

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families and multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Urban Air currently has more than 400 parks open or under development. To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning, Snapology , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

