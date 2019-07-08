Urban Air Adventure Park's CEO Wins Coveted Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award In The Southwest Region

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has just announced that Michael Browning, CEO of Urban Air Adventure Park, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Hospitality category in the Southwest region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Browning was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX on June 29th.

"This is a distinguished honor for me and my entire Urban Air team," Browning said. "It is because of their hard work, dedication and commitment to building the best location-based entertainment company in the world that I am able to accept this award. I'm grateful to be on this awesome journey with a group of leaders who work non-stop and have fun doing it! I'd also like to express my sincere appreciation to Patrick Reardon at PNC Financial Services for the nomination."

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 33rd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Robert Unanue of Goya Foods

James Park of Fitbit

J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc.

Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Southwest award winner, Browning is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by [SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation].

In the Southwest region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone LLP, PNC, Donnelley Financial Solutions, RHSB, Marquee Event Rentals, Smith Frank & Partners, D CEO Magazine and SocialStrategy1.

About Urban Air

Urban Air is the premier destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions for all ages. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the Adventure Park concept and is the largest Adventure Park Operator in the world, with 267 locations now open or under construction. Urban Air's mission is to provide healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please contact Urban Air's Carolyn McLean at cmclean@urbanairparks.com.

Contact: Carolyn McLean

(502) 409-1982

cmclean@urbanairparks.com

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Parks

Related Links

www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com

