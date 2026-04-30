URBAN EGG TO OPEN IN LIBERTY, MISSOURI

Elevated daytime restaurant brings scratch-made breakfast, brunch and lunch to Kansas City's Northland on May 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A brighter way to start the day comes to Liberty on May 4.

Urban Egg, an elevated daytime restaurant known for its vibrant atmosphere and scratch-made menu, will open at 7 a.m. on May 4, 2026, at 8653 NE 85th St, Kansas City, MO 64157, bringing its signature take on breakfast, brunch and lunch to the Northland community.

Urban Egg

At Urban Egg, mornings are meant to be savored. From the aroma of locally roasted coffee to the sizzle of fresh-cracked eggs, the experience goes beyond the plate. Guests can expect a thoughtfully crafted menu of innovative breakfast classics—from Billion $$$ Bourbon Bacon and Chicken & Waffle Benedict to house-made cinnamon rolls, gourmet pancakes (including gluten-free options) and creative egg dishes—all made from scratch with a focus on quality, locally sourced ingredients.

"There's something special about the way a great morning can set the tone for your whole day," said Tony Witt, General Manager of Urban Egg – Liberty. "We're excited to bring that feeling to Liberty—a space filled with great energy, incredible food and genuine hospitality. We invite everyone to come in, settle in and make this part of your everyday routine."

Founded on the idea that breakfast can be both elevated and approachable, Urban Egg continues to deliver a guest-first experience rooted in culinary creativity and connection.

"When we started Urban Egg, it was always about more than the food," said Randy Price, founder of Urban Egg. "It's about creating moments—whether it's your daily coffee ritual, a weekend brunch with friends or a quiet moment to yourself. Having grown up in Kansas City, I've always had a special place in my heart for this city, and we're excited to bring that experience to Liberty with our second Kansas City location."

Grand Opening Celebration

May 4–6 | Starts at 7 a.m.

To celebrate, Urban Egg will host a three-day grand opening event featuring:

Free Coffee for a Year for the first 20 dine-in tables each day*

Branded swag giveaways

"Dance in the Door" free buttermilk pancake with entrée purchase

Free Pancakes for a Year raffle (one winner; weekly pancake flight loaded to loyalty account)**

*Dine-in only at Liberty location. Valid through May 31, 2027. Restrictions apply.

**Must be a member of the Urban EGGsperience rewards program.

Urban Egg's Liberty location reflects the brand's commitment to creating spaces that feel both elevated and approachable—where every visit is an opportunity to pause, connect and savor the moment. As part of its community commitment, Urban Egg will donate proceeds from its pre-opening VIP soft opening event to Harvesters, a Kansas City-based food bank serving 27 counties across Missouri and Kansas.

This marks Urban Egg's 13th location overall and second in the Kansas City metro area.

About Urban Egg

Urban Egg is an award-winning elevated daytime restaurant where locally sourced ingredients meet bold culinary creativity. Known for its vibrant spaces and scratch-made menu, Urban Egg transforms breakfast, brunch and lunch into memorable experiences rooted in genuine hospitality and community connection. With locations across multiple states and growing, Urban Egg continues to redefine the daytime dining experience.

About Harvesters

Harvesters is a regional food bank serving a 27-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, providing food and household products to more than 600 nonprofit agencies and supporting up to 226,000 people each month.

SOURCE Urban Egg