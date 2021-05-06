Urban Flair and Function. Red Dot Design Award Winner

LUMBERTON, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO introduces the URBENA faucet collection to the U.S. market. This collection features a slim, modern design, dual-spray control and a powerful pull-down sprayhead – concealed within its graceful, gooseneck spout. With a convenient swivel of 190 degrees, this faucet can easily clean every corner of the sink.

BLANCO SILGRANIT-Look Dual Finish URBENA Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Chrome/Concrete Gray BLANCO SILGRANIT-Look Dual Finish URBENA Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Chrome/Coal Black

Recognized with a prestigious Red Dot Design Award, the URBENA looks and performs beautifully. Tailor-made for modern kitchens, URBENA's ergonomically angled faucet handle facilitates a pleasant operating experience. Engineered for efficient cleaning using less water, URBENA fills pots and vases effortlessly while proudly offering an eco-friendly 1.5 GPM (gallon per minute) flow rate.

"The URBENA kitchen faucet collection integrates exceptional functionality with a sleek, modern style," states Edyta Drutis, BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America. "URBENA's award-winning clean lines, concealed sprayhead, angled handle and 11 finish options, make this faucet an exciting and elegant piece for modern kitchens."

URBENA coordinates with Lato soap dispensers and is available in two metal finishes, Chrome and Classic Steel. Nine dual finish color options combine Chrome with a matching SILGRANIT® sink color in Anthracite, Biscuit, Café, Cinder, Coal Black, Concrete Gray, Metallic Gray, Truffle and White. List price from $645 to $725.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market for over 30 years.

blanco.com

