Urban Growers Collective Named One of the Top 100 Finalists for the 24th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

Organization recognized for community innovation and sustainable impact in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of 315 nominees, Urban Growers Collective (UGC) has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists still in the running for the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards . The awards celebrate the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region across all organization sizes, sectors and industries. More than 700 business and civic leaders will come together to honor the winners when they are announced on November 13, 2025, at the UIC Forum.

South and West Side communities in Chicago have long faced food insecurity, unemployment and environmental harm from environmental waste and pollution. Urban Growers Collective developed an innovative solution by transforming a 9-acre vacant brownfield into Green Era Campus , a renewable energy facility and green oasis for economic empowerment, clean energy, fresh produce and vibrant communities.

Located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Green Era Campus houses an anaerobic digester that turns food waste into compost and renewable energy while also training residents for green jobs. Green Era supports local farms, sells produce and powers homes using captured natural gas. By connecting clean energy, farming and job training in one scalable model, the project reduces landfill waste, improves access to fresh food and creates economic opportunities.

"Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and nonprofits," said Luke Tanen, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation. "The impact that this year's nominees generated is profound—their new products and services generated $4.2 billion in revenues and created over 2,300 new jobs."

As one of the Top 100 Finalists, Urban Growers Collective will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on October 14 led by top faculty who teach innovation at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, along with a panel of real-world innovation practitioners.

Each of the Top 100 Finalists is also in the running for the annual "People's Choice Award," selected through online balloting at https://chicagoinnovation.com/nominations . Voting will remain open until Friday, October 9.

"Being named a Top 100 Finalist affirms that community-rooted innovation matters. At Urban Growers Collective, we're proud to prove that equitable food systems, good jobs, and green infrastructure can grow together right here in Chicago," said Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective.

Out of the Top 100 Finalists, the judges will select 20 Chicago Innovation Award winners. In addition to being celebrated at the Chicago Innovation Awards on November 13, the winners will receive widespread media recognition and will collectively participate in the ceremonial ringing of the closing NASDAQ bell in Times Square in New York City.

About Urban Growers Collective

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black-woman-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Chicago. Rooted in growing food, UGC cultivates nourishing environments which support health, economic development, healing and creativity through urban agriculture. UGC addresses inequity and structural racism that exist in communities of color and throughout the food system, using urban agriculture as their tool and method. For more information, including opportunities to volunteer or to purchase their produce, visit urbangrowerscollective.org .

