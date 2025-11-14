Urban Growers Collective Named a Winner in the 24th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards

Organization recognized for community innovation and sustainable impact in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Growers Collective (UGC) of Chicago in partnership with Green Era Educational NFP have been named one of the winners of the 24th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards.

The annual Chicago Innovation Awards event is the region's foremost recognition of the most innovative new products and services brought to market each year. The 2025 winners were announced on Thursday, November 13, during this year's award ceremony at the UIC Forum. Winning organizations receive a variety of honors, including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City.

Urban Growers Collective won the innovation award as co-developer of the Green Era Campus. Chicago's South and West Side communities have long faced food insecurity, unemployment and environmental harm from environmental waste and pollution. UGC's innovative solution transformed a 9-acre vacant brownfield into a renewable energy facility and green oasis for economic empowerment and workforce entry, clean energy, soon to be followed by vertical production of fresh produce and incubation of green start-ups with a social impact mission, to contribute to re-establishing vibrant communities.

Located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, Green Era Campus houses a biodigester that turns food waste into compost and renewable energy while also training residents for green jobs. Green Era supports local farms, sells produce, and powers homes using captured natural gas. By connecting clean energy, farming and job training in one scalable model, the project reduces landfill waste, improves access to fresh food and creates economic opportunities.

"The Chicago region leads the charge in innovation across many industries," said Luke Tanen, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation. "The 2025 award winners are solving unmet needs and making an impact in B2B, B2C, healthcare, industrial, food and beverage, advertising, sports, entertainment, electronics, agriculture, climate, energy, workforce development, health and human services and journalism."

"Winning a Chicago Innovation Award for Green Era Campus affirms what our South Side community has built together—a model for turning food waste into clean energy, healthy soil and local jobs, as a foundation for next generation innovation," said Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective. "This recognition fuels our commitment to scale circular, community-driven solutions that grow health, wealth, and opportunity across Chicago."

Three hundred fifteen area organizations were nominated for this year's awards. As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $4.2 billion in new revenues and creating more than 2,300 jobs.

About Urban Growers Collective

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black-woman-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Chicago. Rooted in growing food, UGC cultivates nourishing environments that support health, economic development, healing, and creativity through urban agriculture. UGC addresses inequity and structural racism that exist in communities of color and throughout the food system, using urban agriculture as their tool and method. For more information, including opportunities to volunteer or to purchase their produce, visit urbangrowerscollective.org.

