Urban Leaders Power the Future with Oracle

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART CITIES EXPO WORLD CONGRESS -- Data is at the core of successful smart city innovation, according to new research from Oracle and economic and urban research consultancy ESI ThoughtLab. The Building a Hyperconnected City study found that cities are drowning in data from advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT). The survey projected that there will be more than 30 billion connected devices generating data by 2020. The study notes that for cities to become truly 'smart', they must have a cloud infrastructure in place to extract, integrate, and analyze this data to glean the insights needed to enhance everything from citizen services to building projects.

The report surveyed 100 cities across the United States, APAC, EMEA and LATAM.

The hyper-connected multiplier effect

According to the study, the average return on investments in hyper-connected initiatives ranges from three - four percent. As cities become more interlinked, their ROI grows: cities just starting out realize a return of 1.8 percent for implementers and 2.6 percent for advancers, while hyper-connected leaders see a 5.0 percent boost. That can translate into enormous returns ranging from $19.6 million for implementers to $40.0 million for advancers and $83 million for hyper-connected leaders.

Other key findings from the study include:

AI, Blockchain and biometrics are increasingly pervasive: Cities are using these technologies in key urban areas, such as IT infrastructure and telecoms, mobility and transportation, payment and financial systems, and physical and digital security. City leaders need the right technology platforms and applications to implement and leverage these tools and capabilities.

Cities are using these technologies in key urban areas, such as IT infrastructure and telecoms, mobility and transportation, payment and financial systems, and physical and digital security. City leaders need the right technology platforms and applications to implement and leverage these tools and capabilities. Cybersecurity requires careful planning and is expensive when not implemented properly: The study revealed that half of the 100 city leaders surveyed do not feel adequately prepared for cyberattacks.

The study revealed that half of the 100 city leaders surveyed do not feel adequately prepared for cyberattacks. Smart initiatives are bolstering constituent satisfaction: While physical and digital security top the list of priorities, citizen engagement and satisfaction have risen as a top five goal. 33 percent of innovative leaders in North America have appointed Chief Citizen Experience Officers.

"The public sector, particularly at local level, is dealing with seismic technological, demographic and environmental shifts. Data is the rocket fuel for this transformation, and progressive cities are turning to cloud, data platforms, mobile applications and IoT as a way to scale and prepare for the future," said Susan O'Connor, global director for Smart Cities, Oracle. "In contrast, not taking advantage of emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain or virtual and augmented reality comes at a cost. Cities of the future need strategic, long-term investments in cloud data architecture, along with the right expertise to guide them through."

Customer Commitment to Smarter Cities:

"As a data driven organization, we integrate, manage and use data to inform how we improve services for our constituents," said Hamant Bharadia, assistant director of finance at the London Borough of Lambeth. "Oracle Cloud Applications for financial planning and payroll are an integral part of our digital strategy, setting us up for a modern way of working and engaging with our communities. They are an essential enabler for us to support innovation, improve public safety and realize our vision of making Lambeth a connected, inclusive place to thrive."

"Approximately 50% of Buenos Aires sidewalks are in poor condition, and we previously used spreadsheets to plan the routes for our crew to fix them," said Alejandro Naon, chief of staff of planning of the undersecretariat of pedestrian ways, City of Buenos Aires. "Today, with Oracle CX Field Service Cloud, we can identify and fix the sidewalks exponentially faster because we receive images and information in real time. Our sidewalks are safer, our workers are more productive, and we recovered our Oracle technology investment in 18 months."

"At the foundation of our smart government innovation is Oracle Analytics Cloud. It is both the heartbeat and hub for sharing information, enabling us to deliver data-driven citizen services and engagement with maximum impact," said Chris Cruz, director and chief information officer, San Joaquin County. "Our entities throughout San Joaquin County, such as hospitals, law enforcement, transportation and public works, now partner more effectively and are better equipped to meet the health, social, safety and economic needs of our constituents."

Oracle's Smart City solutions transform the ways cities can harness and process the power of data through the integration of modern digital technologies and channels. The platform integrates technologies spanning cloud, digital outreach, omni-channel service, case management, mobility, social, IoT, Blockchain, and artificial intelligence while helping ensure comprehensive security and information privacy.

For more information, go to https://www.oracle.com/applications/customer-experience/industries/public-sector/

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

