Urban Living, Sustainability, and DIY: The Triad Shaping the 2023 US Outdoor Living Market

US demand for outdoor living products is forecast to decline 5.1% to $41 billion in 2023, reflecting the elevated 2022 base. Despite this decline, 2023 spending levels are still above 2020 - and certainly above pre-pandemic - levels due to the expansion of the customer base during the pandemic. Even in segments with limited additional growth (or even declines) into 2023, maintaining the high levels of 2020 is an achievement.

The "US Outdoor Living Products Market Report 2023" provides insights into the state and trends of the US outdoor living market. Here's a summary of the key takeaways:

Main Findings:

Inflationary Trends:

The inflationary environment is causing consumers to prioritize value over cost.

Price sensitivity is now a key consideration.

DIY vs. DIFM:

There's a growing trend of US consumers preferring DIY home improvement and landscaping, fueled by easy access to advice and inspiration from experts and social media influencers.

Despite this, the demand for DIFM landscaping services has surged due to the return to pre-pandemic habits.

Innovations:

Innovative products in the market cater to sustainable products, indoor/outdoor integration, smart technology, and those that ease outdoor maintenance tasks.

Urbanites & Outdoor Living:

Urban growth impacts product demand, with urban residents typically having smaller outdoor spaces and a preference for environmentally-friendly products.

Reduced Air & Noise Pollution:

Environmental responsibility is a priority for consumers, leading to equipment innovations aimed at reducing emissions and noise pollution.

Lot Size by Locations:

The equipment and products purchased are influenced by the size and location of outdoor spaces.

Remodeling Drives Outdoor Living Installations:

Outdoor living product purchases are often linked to remodeling projects rather than new home construction.

Sections Covered in the Report:

Executive Summary. Short-Term Trends: Includes the impact of the economy and pandemic trends in gardening. Overview: Focuses on market size, growth comparison by product, and various outdoor living trends. Factors Impacting Outdoor Living Product Demand: Discusses homeownership trends, lot size trends, remodeling influences, DIY vs. DIFM, and other influencing factors. Lawn & Yard Maintenance: Covers top consumer trends for 2023, including sustainability, energy efficiency, and robotic technologies. Outdoor Cooking, Entertaining, & Recreation: Examines top consumer trends like staycations and extended outdoor recreation seasons. Gardening: Highlights trends like food gardening, organic gardening, and gardening with children. Outdoor Design & Landscape Materials: Discusses trends like multi-use outdoor spaces and all-weather entertaining.

