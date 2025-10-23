Urban Miners' Gustaf Dyrssen Recognised for Groundbreaking Contributions to Waste Recycling in the 2025 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustaf Dyrssen, CEO of Stockholm-based Urban Miners, has been honoured as "Most Innovative CEO – Circular Economy & Waste Recycling" in the 2025 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards recognise leaders transforming their industries through innovation and impact. Unlike many other business awards, which celebrate the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the visionary leaders behind the brand names. The aim is to give deserving professionals the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Dyrssen's leadership, Urban Miners is redefining how e-waste and industrial byproducts are recovered, proving that environmental responsibility and commercial success can go hand in hand.

Urban Miners specialises in high-precision recycling for demanding sectors including data centres and telecom infrastructure. By turning discarded materials into valuable resources, the company helps clients reduce both environmental impact and operational costs. "Do it properly, and you unlock financial value that traditional waste disposal simply overlooks," Dyrssen explains.

Precision and traceability define the Urban Miners approach. Materials are meticulously sorted, with steel, aluminium, copper, and other resources routed directly to specialist treatment facilities. Each project typically recovers 20–25 different materials, optimising efficiency while minimising emissions and disruption. A pilot project with Colt Technology Services achieved a 99.4% recovery rate, saved 19 tonnes of CO₂, and avoided extraction of approximately 102 tonnes of virgin materials, demonstrating the tangible impact of Urban Miners' circular economy model.

Dyrssen fosters a flat, collaborative company culture that empowers all employees to contribute to innovation. Coupled with rigorous operational and compliance systems, this structure ensures projects are executed safely and efficiently while allowing the team to focus on problem-solving and continuous improvement.

Urban Miners' commitment to sustainability is both strategic and operational. ISO 9001 certification, renewable-energy-powered servers, and transparent, data-rich reporting underscore the company's dedication to accountability and responsible growth. Clients value Urban Miners not just as a service provider, but as a trusted strategic partner capable of aligning material recovery with broader ESG goals.

Looking ahead, Dyrssen aims to advance AI-driven sorting technologies, strengthen partnerships with clients and industry bodies, and build resilience in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market landscape. "In this industry, you need to be like a sailor: adjust your sails to the wind, but never lose sight of your destination," he says.

By combining precision, transparency, and innovative leadership, Gustaf Dyrssen and Urban Miners are setting new benchmarks for circular economy practices, ensuring that sustainability is both measurable and profitable.

For more information about Urban Miners, visit: https://www.urbanminers.net/



Discover more about the Business Worldwide Magazines CEO Awards winners at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-ceo-awards-winners/

