Urban Movement Labs Merges Into LACI, Expanding LACI's Capacity to Invite & Scale Zero Emissions Mobility Innovation in LA by Time World Arrives for 2028 Olympics

LACI Adopts Transportation Technology Innovation Zone at the Warner Center in the San Fernando Valley; Merger Also Adds to LACI's National City Climate Innovation Challenge

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is pleased to announce that Urban Movement Labs (UML) has merged into LACI. The merger will strengthen LACI's capacity to accelerate progress toward the bold transportation electrification targets set by the time the world arrives for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Given the legacy of UML's focus on mobility innovation nationally, the merger bolsters LACI's national City Climate Innovation Challenge whose first cohort includes NYC, DC, Los Angeles, and six other local governments across the US working on piloting zero emissions delivery via local 'innovation sandboxes'.

As part of the merger, LACI will carry forward the Transportation Technology Innovation Zone (TTIZ) at the Warner Center in the San Fernando Valley. Through the TTIZ, LACI will invite zero emissions mobility, charging, and other solutions into a dedicated, permanent 'innovation sandbox' to better serve the needs of over 14,000 Angelenos who call Warner Center their home as well as the 45,000 people who work in the community. The TTIZ will also tie to the work of LACI's public-private Transportation Electrification Partnership. (TEP) launched in 2018 as well as the related Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)'s transportation energy nexus targets.

"We are excited to announce that the Urban Movement Labs is merging into LACI, expanding our capacity to increase investment in transportation electrification infrastructure, EV and mobility startups, and green job creation in LA and beyond," said Matt Petersen, LACI President and CEO. "Whether it is the work UML did to create the TTIZ at the Warner Center in LA or advancing mobility innovation nationally, the merger strengthens LACI's capacity to scale startups, create green jobs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

"LACI is a world-class climate innovation organization, and I am excited to continue working together on key policy measures to accelerate progress on transportation electrification and clean energy here in LA by the time the world arrives in 2028," said Senator Henry Stern. "Through the TTIZ here in the 27th district, we can test and explore different emerging cleantech startup solutions to meet the needs of Angelenos and beyond."

"Increasing access to zero-emissions transportation options is critical to advancing climate action, reducing air pollution, and improving public health," said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel. "Thanks to LACI's expertise and leadership, we will explore clean and reliable transportation electrification innovations at the Warner Center while laying the groundwork for future zero emissions mobility solutions."

"LACI is leading the way to bring new, zero emissions transportation and clean energy innovations to the San Fernando Valley through its Transportation Technology Innovation Zone at the Warner Center," said Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. "LACI's unique model can help the Warner Center reduce emissions, create green jobs, and increase access to mobility solutions for the region—all critical as we prepare for significant events including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"I am excited to work with LACI to advance climate action and sustainable mobility solutions here in the 3rd council district," said Councilmember Bob Blumenfeld. "The 'innovation sandbox' that LACI is creating with the TTIZ will provide an opportunity to pilot solutions and scale what works."

"Urban Movement Labs has proven itself as a groundbreaking public-private partnership, exemplifying how an organization can successfully facilitate innovation in collaboration with city governments," said Francis Pollara, Co-founder of UML. "Merging with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, we are proud to carry forward this legacy and accelerate policies and innovation that aid Los Angeles and other cities in achieving their goals. As a new LACI Advisory Council member, I look forward to partnering with LACI to continue our impact."

"LADOT's partnership with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator has already advanced Zero-emission projects citywide," said LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo. "With LACI now leading development of the Transportation Technology Innovation Zone, we look forward to testing innovative models that will inform new efforts to scale up zero emission mobility policies and technologies citywide."

With the support of state funding secured by Senator Henry Stern and Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel for the TTIZ, LACI will work in collaboration with Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, the Warner Center Association, and LACI's TEP members to issue and seek zero emission technology solutions that can be deployed in service of the community's needs. The first priority will be an electric on-demand micro-transit shuttle in a pilot to explore meeting the needs of the Warner Center community. The partners will also work to identify a broader set of solutions relating to mobility, charging and delivery.

UML launched in 2019 as a public-private partnership to help LA reduce its reliance on single-occupancy vehicles while finding new zero emissions mobility options that can translate to other cities around the world by fostering collaboration between communities, local governments and mobility innovators. UML first launched the TTIZ test bed at Warner Center in early 2021 in partnership with the Warner Center Association and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT).

Contact:

Cameron Edinburgh

213.647.1441

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator