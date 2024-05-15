Urban One brings Cannes the power of Black Excellence with a Celebration featuring 3x GRAMMY-winning superstar Ludacris

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc., the largest Black-owned & Black-targeted diversified media company, returns to Cannes this June with some of the biggest global brands for a week of innovative discussions, creative collaborations, and exclusive experiences. Through engaging and entertaining events during the international festival, Urban One is set to showcase the value and importance of brands investing in the Black audience and forging authentic connections with them. The company connects with two out of three Black consumers in the country through its unparalleled reach across digital (iONE Digital), audio (Reach Media, Radio One, and The Urban One Podcast Network), and linear (TV One and CLEO TV) platforms.

Three-time GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Ludacris will join Urban One and Influential on Juneteenth to bring the power and excellence of Black culture to Cannes, France.

Bringing the scale and excellence of Black culture to Cannes, Urban One will celebrate on Juneteenth with the ONE-on-ONE, an informative and culture-driven one-on-one conversation between legendary musical artist and actor Ludacris and Urban One's CEO Alfred Liggins on the undeniable influence of Black culture. The conversation will be followed that evening by ONE VIP, an exclusive VIP reception with the music celebrity, and then ONE Night with Ludacris, an event and live performance of the rapper's chart-topping hits on Influential Beach, with dynamic live DJ sets by DJ Trauma.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Influential to bring the power and excellence of Black culture to Cannes with 3-time GRAMMY award-winning legendary urban recording artist Ludacris," said Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One. Liggins continued, "This is a full-circle moment for us, as Ludacris got his start many years ago at Urban One's Atlanta hip-hop radio station. It is only fitting that he joins us as we celebrate our 44-year legacy and the undeniable influence of Black culture that we unlock for our advertisers as the largest multi-platform fully integrated Black-owned and Black-targeted media company in the US."

Ludacris added, "Urban One has been family since Day 1. Their positive and profound impact on the Black community and the culture is something that should be celebrated and recognized. I can't wait to show up and show out with them at Influential Beach in Cannes. This will be an unforgettable cultural experience and the best party Cannes has ever seen!"

About Urban One

Urban One Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform, and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 01, 2023, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Elev8, Cassius, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, HipHopWired, GlobalGrind, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

