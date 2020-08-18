Urban One, Inc. Announces $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), pursuant to which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock (the "Class A Shares") having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000 from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program"). The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of the Class A Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors.

The Class A Shares will be offered through Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies"), as sales agent. Jefferies may sell Class A Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at-the-market offering" as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the Nasdaq Stock Market or into any other existing trading market for the Class A Shares and such other sales as agreed upon by the Company and Jefferies. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The Company's prospectus supplement filed today with the SEC adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-241635) for the offering of Class A Shares. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company, the ATM Program and the risks the Company currently is facing due to the spread of COVID-19. Before making an investment decision regarding the Class A Shares, please read the prospectus, including the related prospectus supplement, and other documents the company has filed, or will be filed, with the SEC for more complete information about the company, the Class A Shares and the ATM Program. Copies of the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the registration statement may be obtained, without charge, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Jefferies, LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, Email:[email protected] or Telephone: (877) 821-7388.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of June 2020, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 61 broadcast stations (including all HD stations, translator stations and the low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 14 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release regarding potential sales of Class A Shares pursuant to the Company's ATM Program, intended use of net proceeds from sales of the Class A Shares under the ATM Program, timing of sales, and all other statements that are not historical facts, are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will" or "estimate," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements based on a number of factors, including but not limited to the following: the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic or any other epidemic, disease outbreak, or public health emergency, including the duration, spread, severity, and any recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, the impact on our employees, economic, public health, and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, including the impact of COVID-19 and other health epidemics or pandemics on the global economy; the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, including changes in unemployment rate; the impact of political protests and curfews imposed by state and local governments; the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings; the ability to obtain equity financing; general market conditions; the adequacy of cash flows or available debt resources to fund operations; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports); and the base prospectus and the prospectus supplement used for the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

