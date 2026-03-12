Urban One Inks Multi-Year Expansion with Rickey Smiley; Sets 5-Year Renewal of Syndicated Morning Show and Launch of New Video Podcast Series "Rickey Smiley On The Spot" via Urban One Podcast Network

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One and Marconi Award-winning radio personality, comedian, and author Rickey Smiley are expanding their partnership, leveraging the company's massive multimedia ecosystem to scale Smiley's global footprint. The centerpiece of this multi-platform evolution is a five-year extension of the nationally syndicated "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and the highly anticipated launch of "Rickey Smiley On The Spot," original video podcast series launching March 24 on the company's namesake Urban One Podcast Network.

Built on a 15-year legacy of top-tier ratings, renewal cements "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" as a cornerstone of Urban radio while scaling Smiley’s digital presence through a new video-first strategy

Known for dominating the airwaves with distribution over 89 affiliate stations in key markets like Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., Smiley is now bridging traditional broadcast excellence with high-growth digital innovation. This expansion signifies Urban One's "video-first" pivot, transforming the comedian's raw, authentic voice into a deeply personal long-form digital experience.

Authentic. Funny. Heartfelt. Honest. Original. "Rickey Smiley On The Spot" is designed to be Smiley in his truest form—blending his signature quick wit with meaningful explorations of life, faith, and family. Building upon his successful morning show, this series offers a space where humor and humanity collide, allowing both Smiley and his high-profile guests to let their guard down for "all real talk." Each 35-minute episode will feature an impressive lineup of guests, including Da Brat, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Tye Tribbett, and Tiny Harris, among others.

"I am so excited to continue my partnership with Urban One and Reach Media. I'm eternally grateful to Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, Deon Levingston, and Colby Colb for believing in me all these years. I could not do any of this without the most amazing team of talented people I am blessed to work with every day who keep it real, keep it fresh and keep our fans informed and laughing every day. The future is bright with the best yet to come," said Rickey Smiley.

"Rickey is a cornerstone of the Urban One brand, and we are thrilled to expand his footprint with a show that captures his natural comedic rhythm in such an intimate way," said Deon Levingston, Co-President of Urban One's Audio Division. "By expanding on Rickey's popularity with our listeners and creating a new programming opportunity, we are providing a platform that not only uplifts Black voices but also creates a premium, culturally resonant environment for our listeners and brand partners alike."

"Rickey Smiley On The Spot" is executive produced by Rickey Smiley and Tiffany Ryland, with Tonya Clackum and Taylor Green serving as producers. The podcast is distributed through the Urban One Podcast Network, led by senior director of podcast operations, Dre Smith. Smiley is represented by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media, Inc.

The new video podcast will premiere weekly beginning March 24 and will be housed through the Urban One Podcast Network and will be available on all major audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pandora.

For information about "Rickey Smiley On The Spot," visit: www.urban1podcasts.com/rickey-smiley-on-the-spot.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and Urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 40 million households; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 312 affiliates over 94 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One's digital division, iONE Digital, engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

