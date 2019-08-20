Urban Outfitters Selects Qualtrics to Advance Customer Experience Leadership in Retail

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that Urban Outfitters has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM ™ to optimize the retailer's global customer experience program across its physical stores and digital channels. Urban Outfitters will centralize customer data collected from its existing operational systems and customer feedback, including consumer insights, on the Qualtrics XM Platform. By combining operational data (O-data™) and experience data (X-data™) in one place, Urban Outfitters will be able to quickly take action on insights to improve the customer experience and create positive business outcomes.

Urban Outfitters will use Qualtrics CustomerXM to enable leaders and managers to understand customer sentiments and perceptions at every meaningful moment along the customer journey. Urban Outfitters will be able to collect feedback beyond surveys, run text and sentiment analysis on their X-data, and take action on customer insights to close feedback loops.

"As a leading retailer, we are constantly evaluating new ways to provide the most seamless experience for our customers," said Tracey Strober, Global Director of Retail Solutions and Customer Experience, Urban Outfitters. "We partnered with Qualtrics--the leader in experience management--to take our customer experience program to the next level by equipping our company leaders and store managers with insights they can act on."

The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action organizations use to manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience they receive. In the last six months alone, brands have used Qualtrics to launch more than 500 new customer experience programs globally, making Qualtrics the fastest growing provider in the industry.

"Experience management is how companies compete – and win – in the experience economy," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "By combining X-data and O-data, Urban Outfitters will be able to take action on insights that will turn their customers into raving fans and continue building a powerful and lasting brand."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 245 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 227 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 135 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 13 Food and Beverage restaurants, 4 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of January 31, 2019. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,200 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company's Retail segment.

