Urban Remedy and Lotus Foods Team Up for Launch of New Organic Burrito Bowl Featuring Regenerative Organic Certified® Rice

Lotus Foods Regenerative Organic White Basmati Rice will be featured in a new product from plant-based organic food company Urban Remedy; the Urban Remedy Organic Burrito Bowl is available now in select Whole Foods Market stores, at Urban Remedy storefronts and urbanremedy.com

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice and rice noodle company, is pleased to announce its Regenerative Organic White Basmati Rice will be featured in a new product offering from plant-based organic meal delivery service Urban Remedy. The Urban Remedy Organic Burrito Bowl is available now for $12.99 at select Whole Foods Market stores, Urban Remedy storefronts in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is shipping nationwide through Urbanremedy.com.

Hearty, low-glycemic and chock full of 12 grams of plant protein, the bowl combines Lotus Foods Regenerative Organic White Basmati Rice with the perfect mix of flavors from black beans, crunchy carrots, cabbage, radish, lettuce, pink pickled onions from beet juice, a creamy cashew nacho cheese sauce and a squeeze of fresh lime. Lotus Foods' offering is one of the few authentic traditional basmati varieties still in production. Its exceptional aroma, flavor and texture are perfect in salads and bowls, making it an ideal choice for this tasty new meal.

Lotus Foods Regenerative Organic White Basmati Rice is currently also in Urban Remedy's Organic Chickpea Coconut Curry with Kale. Lotus Foods has supplied organic rice to Urban Remedy since 2018 to be used in various organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and dairy-free menu items. The January 4, 2023 episode of the Food is Healing™ podcast, hosted by Urban Remedy Founder Neka Pasquale, features a discussion with Lee and Levine about how they source rice from small-holder farmers using regenerative organic practices, benefitting both people and planet.

"Lotus Foods is all about bringing heirloom rice varieties to US consumers and sourcing in ways that benefit people and planet. Working with Urban Remedy has been a perfect fit, from the care they take creating healthy and delicious meals to how they select organic ingredients that bring health to all" said Caryl Levine, Lotus Foods Co-Founder/Co-CEO.

"Urban Remedy's mission is to create foods that are healing for people and the planet. We use organic and regeneratively grown ingredients to promote fertile, nutrient rich soil to support your microbiome and help the earth thrive. We're proud to launch the Organic Burrito Bowl with Lotus Foods Regenerative Organic White Basmati Rice to help show the world how food is healing," said Urban Remedy.

In 2020, Lotus Foods' Organic White and Brown Basmati Rice became the first rice to achieve the rigorous Regenerative Organic Certified® standard, which promotes farming that enriches rather than degrades soil and values both animals and workers. Since 2008, Lotus Foods has been working with farmers who practice System of Rice Intensification (SRI) methods, which Lotus Foods calls More Crop Per Drop®. These methods minimize water usage, improve soil health, empower women, increase farm incomes, and reduce climate impact. More information about Lotus Foods' efforts to change the way rice is grown globally can be found in the company's latest impact report on lotusfoods.com and is featured in a recent video produced by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden Rice®, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice, as well as Rice Ramen, Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop™. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact. As a business co-founded and co-owned by an Asian American, and with a global supply network encompassing family farmers throughout Asia, Lotus Foods stands with the AAPI community and condemns racial violence.

About Urban Remedy

Urban Remedy crafts plant-based, organic prepared meals that embody the belief that "food is healing" and empowers consumers to conveniently eat ultra-fresh and clean. All of Urban Remedy's ultra-fresh and ready-to-eat meals, snacks and cold pressed juices are organic, non-GMO, gluten free, and low glycemic. Urban Remedy believes that business can be a force for good and is a certified B corporation meeting rigorous standards of environmental and social performance, accountability, and transparency. Urban Remedy ships directly to customers nationally from its headquarters in Point Richmond, CA and operates 5 retail locations and 300 Whole Foods kiosks. Learn more at www.urbanremedy.com.

SOURCE Lotus Foods