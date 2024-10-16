URBAN REVIVO Unveils 2024 Fall/Winter Collection - URBAN THINKING

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned fashion brand URBAN REVIVO (UR) has officially unveiled its much-anticipated 2024 Fall/Winter collection, URBAN THINKING. To celebrate the launch, UR teamed up with globally renowned fashion magazine VOGUE Singapore for a grand in-store event held at the URBAN REVIVO retail store in Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore, on October 10. The collaboration marks the second year of URBAN REVIVO and VOGUE Singapore's partnership in hosting exclusive product showcases.

URBAN REVIVO Event Photo at Raffles City Shopping Centre

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, said this ongoing partnership with VOGUE not only highlights URBAN REVIVO's innovative presence in the fashion world but also demonstrates the brand's expanding influence and limitless potential in international markets. "With a focus on delivering high-quality, trendsetting designs at affordable prices, URBAN REVIVO continues to captivate a diverse and growing customer base worldwide," said Tang.

The high-profile event attracted a wide array of fashion enthusiasts, influencers, bloggers, and industry insiders, offering them a first-hand look at the new collection. The URBAN THINKING series was meticulously curated to cater to individuals with fast-paced and diverse lifestyles. Fusing contemporary fashion with practicality, the collection offers versatile pieces suitable for various occasions, ranging from formal business meetings to dynamic social gatherings. The design ethos of the collection is in perfect harmony with the modern consumer's demand for convenience and sophistication in fashion.

One of the event's highlights was a special segment led by Maya Menon, a fashion features editor from VOGUE Singapore. She curated ten must-have pieces from the collection, captivating fashion lovers with her expert picks. These selections were showcased as essential pieces for fashion lovers looking to stay on trend for the upcoming season.

The URBAN THINKING collection emphasizes modern aesthetics with key pieces such as well-tailored suits and sleek PU leather designs. These items embody both elegance and durability, appealing to fashion-forward individuals who value style and functionality. It also embraces diverse fashion elements, featuring oversized silhouettes, refined fringe details, luxurious faux fur, and a wide array of textures that combine to create a striking balance of style and personality.

From bold colour combinations to innovative material choices, each piece in the collection reflects URBAN REVIVO's keen understanding of fashion trends and its dedication to pushing creative boundaries. The attention to detail and use of premium fabrics further showcase the brand's commitment to delivering craftsmanship at accessible prices, embodying its philosophy of making high-quality fashion accessible to everyone.

The event's buzz extended beyond the store, with URBAN REVIVO's latest creations quickly becoming a hot topic across various social platforms. Through the successful launch of the URBAN THINKING collection and the collaboration with VOGUE Singapore, URBAN REVIVO continues to solidify its reputation as a forward-thinking, fast-fashion brand with a global outlook. As the brand seeks to further expand its international presence, it remains committed to delivering stylish, accessible, and high-quality products that resonate with fashion enthusiasts around the world.

About Urban Revivo

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a pioneering fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, UR ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand's mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world's most influential fashion brand.

