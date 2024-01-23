UrbanStems Helps Football Fans Win Big on Valentine's Day with New "Biggest Fumble" Promotion

News provided by

UrbanStems

23 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The modern floral gifting company is offering $5 off its Valentine's Day collection for each fumble during the AFC and NFC Championship games, Sunday, January 28.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, UrbanStems, a premier modern floral gifting company, is scoring a touchdown in the hearts of football enthusiasts and romantics alike. In a playful nod to the fact that one in four have historically missed the mark on Valentine's Day, UrbanStems is launching "The Biggest Fumble" - a game-changing promotion that turns every mishap on the field into a win.

Set against the backdrop of the high-stakes AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday, January 28, UrbanStems is offering a $5 discount on its entire Valentine's Day collection for each fumble during the games (up to $20). This limited-time offer runs until 11:59 pm PST on Monday, January 29, making it a race against the clock for those looking to capitalize on the game-day gaffes and can be accessed at urbanstems.com/fumble.

To elevate this promotion, UrbanStems is thrilled to announce a partnership with former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, a legend from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. Davis, known for his incredible athleticism on the field, is now tackling the world of love and gifting. He will be promoting "The Biggest Fumble" on his Instagram, where over a million followers can witness this unique blend of sports and romance. "There's no excuse to fumble Valentine's Day. UrbanStems is making it so easy to win the day and I'm happy to help men and women win the day," says Davis.

UrbanStems' 2024 Valentine's Day collection features an exclusive line of peony bouquets and arrangements for luxury customers looking for a romantic, on-trend, and memorable bouquet. The collection also features classic floral designs with a twist, including Vogue-designed The American Rose, The Valentine, and the peachy Margot bouquet.

"As UrbanStems celebrates its 10th birthday, we want our customers to help romantics everywhere win big this Valentine's Day. The Biggest Fumble promo will guarantee a fumble-proof season and make this upcoming day of romance one to remember," said Meenakshi Lala, Chief Executive Officer at UrbanStems. "And this year, we're declaring peonies as the ultimate expression of love and luxury. According to our own customers, we know that peonies are what your loved one truly desires this season. We're encouraging our customers to browse these lush, full blooms that captivate the senses and elevate any occasion."

To access the exclusive code, customers can sign up for email and SMS updates at urbanstems.com, follow on Instagram or visit urbanstems.com/fumble. The Biggest Fumble discount will be announced on January 29, 2023 and is available for just 24 hours. Fumbles will be counted at the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and NFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, both on January 28.

Browse the same-day delivery experience and full Valentine's Day collection at www.urbanstems.com/valentines-day

UrbanStems and the Biggest Fumble promotion are not affiliated with the NFL, AFC, NFC or any other named entities. The use of any brand names is for reference purposes only.

About UrbanStems

UrbanStems was founded in 2014 as a disruptive same-day e-commerce alternative to the traditional flower delivery companies. Today, the brand delivers same-day modern floral designs and on-trend gifts to seven major metropolitan cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, Jersey City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami, and coast-to-coast next-day delivery. For more information, please visit urbanstems.com.

Media Contact:
Megan Darmody
megan.darmody@urbanstems.com

SOURCE UrbanStems

