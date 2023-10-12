Urbint Hires Industry Veteran Bill Dall as SVP of Product & Technology to Spur Innovation and Expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, has announced the appointment of Bill Dall as Senior Vice President of Product & Technology. Dall previously served as the VP of Product Innovation at Copperleaf, a leading global decision analytics software company for critical infrastructure. In his new role, Dall will lead Urbint's product innovation, new solution development, and expansion into new industries and geographies.

Bill Dall, SVP of Product & Technology, Urbint

"I've known Bill a long time, and his experience driving innovation, growth, and profitability in infrastructure technology makes him one of one," said Corey Capasso, CEO of Urbint. "He is a great addition to our leadership team as we build industry-leading solutions to protect workers, the public, assets, and the environment."

At Copperleaf, Bill was instrumental in steering the company's evolution from a single-product enterprise software company to a diversified SaaS provider, culminating in a landmark IPO. Previously, Bill led groundbreaking product initiatives at Teradici Corporation, collaborating with industry giants like VMWare and Amazon Web Services to shape the virtual and cloud desktop landscape.

"Urbint is extremely well positioned to help energy utilities drive down serious injuries and fatalities among their workers, and reduce risk throughout their operations," said Bill Dall. "As the industry increasingly focuses on preventing the most severe incidents, the opportunity in front of us will only grow. I'm excited to join Urbint and help Corey and the team achieve our mission."

Dall holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Physics from Simon Fraser University, holds seven patents, and is a certified Professional Engineer.

About Urbint

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com .

SOURCE Urbint