Urbint Hires Trent Peugh as President of Damage Prevention

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, announced the appointment of proven industry leader Trent Peugh as President of Damage Prevention. This new hire will further accelerate Urbint's growth as the leading provider of solutions to protect infrastructure and the workers who build and maintain it.

Peugh was previously President and CEO of Irth, where he played a key role in the creation of the industry's first 811 Call Before You Dig ticket management software over his 23 years at the company. Peugh went on to serve as CEO of Terra Sound.

"The damage prevention landscape has evolved from focusing primarily on managing tickets and locate deadlines to a true risk-driven approach," said Corey Capasso, CEO of Urbint. "Combining Trent's expertise with Urbint's AI-powered solutions will accelerate our growth as we partner with utility and infrastructure leaders to eliminate dangerous and costly damages."

With Urbint's holistic operational risk platform, which includes Urbint for Damage Prevention , Peugh will play a key role in the second wave of the damage prevention innovation as the industry drives toward its goal of reducing asset damages by 50% in 5 years, and ultimately to a future with zero damages.

"Empowering critical infrastructure companies with operational software is in my DNA," said Trent Peugh, President of Damage Prevention at Urbint. "Corey and the Urbint team share my passion for keeping infrastructure assets, workers, and the public safe, and I'm excited to work with our customers to optimize their damage prevention programs with Urbint's advanced technology."

This announcement comes on the heels of other key additions to Urbint's leadership team. In October, Urbint hired VP of Sales Jim Duffy, the former Chief Revenue Officer of Mosaic Power and VP of Sales at PowerPlan. In November, Urbint appointed Bill Dall, the former VP of Product Innovation of Copperleaf as Urbint's SVP of Product and Technology .

About Urbint

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com .

