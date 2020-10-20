Urbint Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Worker Safety Technology to Prevent Injuries and Fatalities

Serious injuries and fatalities in construction have not gone down significantly in 14 years. 1 This is because many threats to worker safety—from electric current to slip hazards—are invisible or easily overlooked. In fact, studies show that workers in the field can only identify 45 percent of worksite hazards on their own. 2 Urbint Lens for Worker Safety uses machine learning to reveal hidden safety threats in advance, giving managers the power to assign and implement targeted interventions before an incident occurs.

"Our vision is to create a world with zero field safety incidents," said Urbint Founder and CEO Corey Capasso. "We believe every safety incident is preventable when you're armed with specific, actionable intelligence that identifies unseen threats. Urbint Lens for Worker Safety analyzes hundreds of datasets to reveal risks, so managers can make informed, targeted decisions that protect workers in the field."

"Attitudes toward worker safety have evolved significantly over the past decade," said Nick Stavropoulos, Chief Safety Advisor to Urbint and former President and COO of PG&E. "Utilities and other high-hazard industries have moved from a culture that blamed workers for accidents, to one that recognizes it is incumbent on employers to identify threats to their workers and create safe worksites. Understanding risks in advance is a game-changer because it makes it possible to protect workers proactively, before incidents occur."

Urbint Lens for Worker Safety analyzes factors that contribute to worker injuries, combining operator data like work history, schedule, site conditions and more with hundreds of external factors from weather, to traffic patterns, to topography to pinpoint threats. The solution delivers a clear picture of safety risk across job sites, enabling field operators to take action to protect workers and save lives.

About Urbint

Urbint is a field risk mitigation platform that predicts and prevents threats to critical infrastructure and the workers who maintain it to make communities safer and more resilient. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Urbint pinpoints risk in the construction, servicing, replacement, and protection of infrastructure. Major utilities and asset operators throughout North America rely on Urbint to make risk-driven safety decisions to protect workers, infrastructure, the community, and the environment.

Urbint customers include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy, among others. To learn more, visit urbint.com .







1 Hallowell, M.R. "Safety Classification and Learning (SCL) Model" Edison Electric Institute, Washington D.C., 2020. 2 Hallowell, M.R., Albert, A., Skaggs, M., and Kleiner, B. (2017). "Empirical measurement and improvement of hazard recognition skill" Safety Science, 93, 1-8.

