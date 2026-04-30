uRecruits Takes Scheduling and First-Round Interviews Off Recruiters' Plates as Interview Scheduling and AI Pre-Screening Agents Go Live

AI conducts a full pre-screening interview with every candidate. Every hiring round that follows is coordinated automatically. No phone screens, no scheduling emails, just the right people ready to meet.

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uRecruits, the AI recruitment software platform for HR teams, recruiters, and staffing agencies, today announced the simultaneous launch of two new capabilities inside uR Agent™, its conversational hiring assistant: the AI Pre-Screening Agent and the Interview Scheduling Agent. Both are live immediately for all customers on every plan, from $39 per month.

Manual phone screens consume hours of recruiter time per role, vary widely in quality, and create a bottleneck before the live interview pipeline even starts. Scheduling back-and-forth across candidates, interviewers, and hiring managers compounds across every open role. The AI Pre-Screening Agent and Interview Scheduling Agent remove both from the recruiter's workflow entirely.

WHAT LAUNCHED TODAY

AI Pre-Screening Agent

Conducts fully autonomous, voice-led interviews. Generates role-specific questions from the job description, interacts with candidates across video, audio, text, and multiple-choice formats, and delivers a structured evaluation with per-question feedback, transcripts, and recordings. Powered by GPT-4o, OpenAI TTS, Whisper, and Temporal, with sessions stored in Amazon S3.

Interview Scheduling Agent

Coordinates every round in the hiring lifecycle. Pre-screening invites, assessments, interview scheduling, and feedback collection flow from a single natural language command. The agent generates time slots, sends a secure self-booking link, detects conflicts in real time, confirms in Google Calendar or Outlook, and updates the candidate record. Every action is recruiter-confirmed before it applies.

uRecruits is the only accessible hiring platform combining native AI-conducted pre-screening, automated coordination across every hiring round, built-in skill assessments, and an applicant tracking system in one connected platform. Enterprise platforms with comparable capabilities start at $4,000 per year. uRecruits delivers the complete stack from $39 per month.

BUILT FOR BOTH SIDES OF THE HIRE

Most hiring automation is built around the recruiter. uRecruits is built for both sides. Candidates pre-screen on their own schedule with no login required. When they advance, one email delivers a clean self-booking page with instant confirmation, no chase needed. In high-volume industries like healthcare, technology, and skilled trades, where top candidates receive multiple offers within 48 hours, reducing candidate-side friction is as commercially significant as reducing the recruiter's.

"Recruiters are relationship builders, not schedulers, and certainly not phone-screeners. With AI Pre-Screening and Interview Scheduling now live, recruiters get that time back: candidates pre-screen on their own time, the AI conducts a complete evaluation, and every hiring round is coordinated with one command."

Thomas Alexander, Founder & CEO, uRecruits Inc.

THE uRecruits PLATFORM: NINE PILLARS, ONE CONNECTED WORKFLOW

Every capability launched and every capability coming is part of one consolidated platform:

uR Job Marketplace & Publishing Launch roles across the uRecruits Marketplace, Google for Jobs, and 22,000+ boards from one command. Candidate Intake & Matching Resume parsing and matching bring stronger-fit applicants into one pipeline. Candidate Evaluation Built-in coding, take-home, and domain assessments verify skills before interviews. Interview Coordination & Decisions AI Pre-Screening conducts first-round interviews. Scheduling Agent coordinates every subsequent round. Offer & Verification Offer management plus background and drug screening in one workflow. Hiring Insights Stage movement, bottlenecks, and recruiter performance in real time. Support & Knowledge Base Chatbot help, documentation, and ticket support on every plan. CRM, Talent Activation Candidate relationships, talent pools, and re-engagement. Launching May 2026. uR Agent™ The conversational AI layer connecting every pillar. Confirmation-first, fully auditable.

COMING IN 2026

CRM, Talent Activation (May 2026)

A purpose-built recruiting CRM for candidate relationships, talent pools, and re-engagement sequences, with every interaction logged by uR Agent™.

HR DB Insights Agent and Explainability Agent

Plain-language pipeline analytics and full transparency on every AI decision, later in 2026.

AVAILABILITY

Both agents are available immediately to all uRecruits customers on every plan. Plans start at $39 per month with a free 30-day trial. No credit card required. Book a demo at urecruits.com.

ABOUT URECRUITS

Launched in 2025, uRecruits is an AI recruitment platform that deploys purpose-built agents for screening, scheduling, evaluation, and analysis, each connecting to the next automatically. uRecruits serves HR teams, recruiters, and staffing agencies across healthcare, technology, construction, manufacturing, and education.

SOURCE uRecruits Inc.