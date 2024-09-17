Ureteral Access Sheath Market to Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The ureteral access sheath market is driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders, such as kidney stones and ureteral strictures, which necessitate endoscopic procedures. Ureteral access sheaths are used during these procedures to facilitate easy insertion and removal of medical devices, reducing trauma to the urinary tract.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ureteral Access Sheath Market by Type (Fr below 10, Fr 10-12 and Fr 13-15) and End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the ureteral access sheath market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global ureteral access sheath market is witnessing notable growth due to surge in cases of kidney stones. Kidney stones, or renal calculi, are crystalline mineral deposits that form within the kidneys or urinary tract, posing significant health risks and causing debilitating pain. This surge in prevalence is attributed to various factors, including dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, dehydration, and metabolic disorders. As these risks become increasingly prevalent in modern societies, so does the incidence of kidney stones. Consequently, there is a heightened demand for procedures aimed at managing and removing these stones, such as ureteroscopy. Ureteral access sheaths are instrumental in such procedures, facilitating the smooth passage of endoscopic instruments into the ureter, thereby enabling efficient stone removal while minimizing trauma to the urinary tract.

In addition, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the market. In the field of urology, minimally invasive procedures, particularly ureteroscopy for the management of kidney stones and other ureteral conditions, have gained widespread acceptance among patients and healthcare providers alike. Ureteroscopy involves the insertion of a small, flexible endoscope into the urinary tract to visualize and treat stones or other obstructions. Ureteral access sheaths play a critical role in these procedures by providing a smooth pathway for the insertion of endoscopic instruments, facilitating easier navigation through the ureter and minimizing trauma to the surrounding tissues. The growing preference for minimally invasive approaches in urological surgeries is driven by factors such as reduced hospital stays, quicker return to normal activities, and improved cosmetic outcomes, all of which contribute to enhanced patient satisfaction. As a result, the demand for ureteral access sheaths has surged with rising adoption of minimally invasive urological procedures.

Segment Highlights

The ureteral access sheath market is segmented into type, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into Fr below 10, Fr 10-12, and Fr 13-15. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By type, Fr below 10 segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to the fact that smaller sheaths offer several advantages over their larger counterparts, including enhanced flexibility, reduced patient discomfort, and improved maneuverability within the urinary tract. By end user, the clinics segment dominated the market share in 2023, as clinics are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive urological procedures, and offer specialized facilities and equipment tailored to outpatient surgeries. Moreover, clinics often have streamlined scheduling processes and shorter wait times compared to hospitals, making them a suitable option for patients seeking timely access to care.

Regional Outlook

In North America, the market is robust, driven by a mature healthcare system, high patient awareness toward urological disorders and available treatment options, and significant investments in research and development. The region benefits from a strong presence of key market players, driving innovation and product development. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the widespread adoption of ureteral access sheaths in urological procedures. However, Asia-Pacific presents significant growth opportunities, fueled by rising healthcare expenditure, improving access to healthcare services, and a growing patient population. Despite challenges such as regulatory barriers and limited awareness about advanced urological procedures, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of urological disorders are expected to drive market growth in the region.

Key Market Players

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Coloplast Corp

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz

Oscor Inc

Richard Wolf

Cogentix Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Envaste Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global ureteral access sheath market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In May 6, 2024 , Karl Storz announced an exclusive agreement with Well Lead Medical to offer the ClearPetra suction-evacuation ureteral access sheath in conjunction with Karl Storz endoscopic visualization devices for comprehensive urinary stone management.

, announced an exclusive agreement with Well Lead Medical to offer the ClearPetra suction-evacuation ureteral access sheath in conjunction with endoscopic visualization devices for comprehensive urinary stone management. In September 9, 2021 , Beyomed Medical announced completion of U.S. FDA registration for the disposable ureteral access sheath. The ureteral access sheath is designed to protect the ureter during repeated device exchanges during ureteroscopy.

