URGE Group selects Broadstreet as fund administrator to support emerging developers in Detroit

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- URGE Group, a Detroit-based advisory, development, and investment firm, has selected Broadstreet Impact Services to provide fund administration and loan servicing to support its place-based investment strategy—which includes fueling emerging developers and building economic opportunity in under-resourced communities.

To date, URGE Group has backed more than $300 million in development activity throughout Detroit. Its team builds partnerships with local impact organizations, provides development expertise, and invests flexible capital to advance the aims of families, local businesses and communities.

"We're thrilled to partner with the talented team at URGE Group," said Chris Rakers, Broadstreet Managing Director for fund administration, which includes such services as fund accounting, treasury management, loan servicing, and audit support for mission-driven funds. "Their reputation as a trusted partner in community-centered development make them a great fit for Broadstreet, and we're excited to scale with them as they continue to grow and raise capital for new fund strategies."

URGE Group estimates that its projects and investments have directly benefited 57,000 people, developed more than 800 homes and created 3,000 jobs. Since the firm's founding in 2012, it has worked with more than 50 partners to grow local incomes and community assets.

Roderick Hardamon, CEO & Founder of URGE Group added, "Broadstreet brings a rare combination of institutional-grade fund administration infrastructure and a genuine commitment to partnering with mission-driven managers. That alignment matters to us."

Learn more about URGE Group

Learn more about Broadstreet's fund administration services

About the URGE Group

URGE Group is a real estate advisory, development and investment platform founded by Roderick A. Hardamon, headquartered in Detroit, MI. The firm focuses on building sustainable communities and expanding equitable wealth opportunities through innovative capital strategies, development execution and strategic advisory services. URGE works with partners across the public, private and philanthropic sectors to drive transformative projects and scalable investment models that strengthen neighborhoods and local economies.

About the EBIARA Fund

EBIARA is a fund to provide early-stage capital and process assistance so that minority-owned development companies can increase their impact on Detroit's growing economy. A partnership between economic growth nonprofit Invest Detroit and real estate advisory firm URGE Imprint with funding from The Kresge Foundation, EBIARA is a loan fund with wraparound support, that seeks to address that gap by helping underrepresented development firms improve operating capacity, build a transaction pipeline, and secure the best talent available.

About Broadstreet Impact Services

Broadstreet is an impact financial services company providing Fund Services and Fund Management. Our Fund Services platform supports private impact fund managers with Fund Administration, Fund Strategy & Operations, and Impact Advisory. Separately, we manage select funds through Fund Management. We work closely with sponsor partners to design, launch, and manage investment vehicles in a highly collaborative and bespoke approach. Our funds invest in impactful businesses, intermediaries, and community assets. We work with values-aligned investors and fund managers to fuel social, environmental, and economic impact across the country. Today our platform supports 51 multi-asset funds, 88 single-asset entities, and $2.7 billion in capital under administration and management, advancing impact alongside financial performance.

Media contact:

Ariel Hargrave, Broadstreet

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadstreet Impact Services