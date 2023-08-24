Urgent: 16 Lives Still Stranded in Safe-Houses 2 Years After Fall of Kabul

News provided by

Global Catalytic Ministries

24 Aug, 2023, 14:25 ET

NAMPA, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As people worldwide witnessed the tragic events in Afghanistan, organizations, churches, and ministries, like Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM), joined hands to meet the need, serving as a poignant reminder of the significance of collective action during crisis. Amidst this backdrop, a remarkable initiative arose that has been quietly transforming lives over the past two years.

Uniting for a Common Cause

Continue Reading
A family of four currently in a safe house still await their chance to embrace freedom and safety.
A family of four currently in a safe house still await their chance to embrace freedom and safety.
Funding needed will facilitate the relocation of this family pictured and the remaining families, and sustain the operations of the safe houses for at least six months.
Funding needed will facilitate the relocation of this family pictured and the remaining families, and sustain the operations of the safe houses for at least six months.

A coalition of organizations and individual supporters first embarked on this mission of compassion in Afghanistan two years ago. The body of Christ came together to establish 32 safe houses and provide immediate relief to over 3,000 individuals and families seeking refuge from threats from the Taliban. These safe houses have served as not only temporary shelters but also disciple-making communities. This collaboration exemplified the power of unity: looking past differences to accomplish a shared goal…save lives.

Reflecting on Progress, Recognizing Challenges

Amidst the success stories, a pressing need remains. As the third year of the mission unfolds, sixteen men, women, and children spread across four safe houses still await their chance to embrace freedom and safety. While the safe houses have been instrumental, they represent only a stepping stone toward the ultimate goal of securing a safe environment for these families to rebuild their lives.

No One Left Behind

To address this urgent need, we are launching an initiative to raise $200,000. This funding will facilitate the relocation of the remaining families and sustain the operations of the safe houses for at least six months.

Your support will cover a range of essentials:

  • Safe house provisions
  • Accommodation costs
  • Transportation, including flights
  • Legal documentation, passports, and visas
  • Nutritious sustenance
  • Utilities and internet connectivity
  • Vital medical care and supplies
  • Vocational training and employment assistance
  • Fuel for transportation
  • Holistic care, both medical and spiritual
  • Security measures to safeguard lives

Becoming a Beacon of Hope

This opportunity is simply an extension of a broader mission to transform countless lives for Christ. By rallying together on projects like these, we can continue to support and plant disciple-making communities across the Middle East and beyond. This initiative is a part of GCM, which embodies the call to make disciples in even the most challenging corners of the world.

Taking a Stand

The call to action is clear: become one of the one thousand new partners who pledge a monthly contribution of at least $59. By doing so, you not only become an integral part of the solution for these four families but also play a vital role in ensuring that the light of Christ continues to shine in the midst of darkness. Your generosity will create a ripple effect that resonates across borders and impacts lives in profound ways. In a world in need of compassion, solidarity, and hope, your support can make a tangible difference.

In Unity, Faith, and the Boundless Love of Christ.

For a firsthand account, click here.

About Global Catalytic Ministries
In 24 countries around the world, Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) makes disciples in the darkest places and beyond by loving the lost to salvation in Christ, coaching believers to make disciples, and planting churches that reproduce movements. The core objective of our relief initiatives is to gain access and meet people in their most challenging moments and take them on a journey of encountering Jesus. The documentary, Sheep Among Wolves Volume 2, exposes the experiences of GCM's underground church leaders in Iran as true sheep among wolves.

DONATE NOW
https://raisedonors.com/globalcatalyticministries/donate

MEDIA CONTACT
https://www.catalyticministries.com/
[email protected]

Mike Patino
(630) 580-5629

SOURCE Global Catalytic Ministries

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.