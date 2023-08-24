Urgent: 16 Lives Still Stranded in Safe-Houses 2 Years After Fall of Kabul

NAMPA, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As people worldwide witnessed the tragic events in Afghanistan, organizations, churches, and ministries, like Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM), joined hands to meet the need, serving as a poignant reminder of the significance of collective action during crisis. Amidst this backdrop, a remarkable initiative arose that has been quietly transforming lives over the past two years.

Uniting for a Common Cause

A family of four currently in a safe house still await their chance to embrace freedom and safety. Funding needed will facilitate the relocation of this family pictured and the remaining families, and sustain the operations of the safe houses for at least six months.

A coalition of organizations and individual supporters first embarked on this mission of compassion in Afghanistan two years ago. The body of Christ came together to establish 32 safe houses and provide immediate relief to over 3,000 individuals and families seeking refuge from threats from the Taliban. These safe houses have served as not only temporary shelters but also disciple-making communities. This collaboration exemplified the power of unity: looking past differences to accomplish a shared goal…save lives.

Reflecting on Progress, Recognizing Challenges

Amidst the success stories, a pressing need remains. As the third year of the mission unfolds, sixteen men, women, and children spread across four safe houses still await their chance to embrace freedom and safety. While the safe houses have been instrumental, they represent only a stepping stone toward the ultimate goal of securing a safe environment for these families to rebuild their lives.

No One Left Behind

To address this urgent need, we are launching an initiative to raise $200,000. This funding will facilitate the relocation of the remaining families and sustain the operations of the safe houses for at least six months.

Your support will cover a range of essentials:

Safe house provisions

Accommodation costs

Transportation, including flights

Legal documentation, passports, and visas

Nutritious sustenance

Utilities and internet connectivity

Vital medical care and supplies

Vocational training and employment assistance

Fuel for transportation

Holistic care, both medical and spiritual

Security measures to safeguard lives

Becoming a Beacon of Hope

This opportunity is simply an extension of a broader mission to transform countless lives for Christ. By rallying together on projects like these, we can continue to support and plant disciple-making communities across the Middle East and beyond. This initiative is a part of GCM, which embodies the call to make disciples in even the most challenging corners of the world.

Taking a Stand

The call to action is clear: become one of the one thousand new partners who pledge a monthly contribution of at least $59. By doing so, you not only become an integral part of the solution for these four families but also play a vital role in ensuring that the light of Christ continues to shine in the midst of darkness. Your generosity will create a ripple effect that resonates across borders and impacts lives in profound ways. In a world in need of compassion, solidarity, and hope, your support can make a tangible difference.

In Unity, Faith, and the Boundless Love of Christ.

For a firsthand account, click here.

About Global Catalytic Ministries

In 24 countries around the world, Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) makes disciples in the darkest places and beyond by loving the lost to salvation in Christ, coaching believers to make disciples, and planting churches that reproduce movements. The core objective of our relief initiatives is to gain access and meet people in their most challenging moments and take them on a journey of encountering Jesus. The documentary, Sheep Among Wolves Volume 2 , exposes the experiences of GCM's underground church leaders in Iran as true sheep among wolves.

DONATE NOW

https://raisedonors.com/globalcatalyticministries/donate

MEDIA CONTACT

https://www.catalyticministries.com/

[email protected]

Mike Patino

(630) 580-5629

SOURCE Global Catalytic Ministries