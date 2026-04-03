Urgent Message from Texas Governor Candidate Jenn Mack Raphoon - Urges Texans to Prepare for Tight Power Margins and Water Shortages

HOUSTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With ERCOT reserve margins projected to tighten and Coastal Bend water reservoirs critically low, Independent Candidate for Governor, Jenn Mack Raphoon, today released a direct message to Texans: "We are the People. We govern ourselves. The time to prepare is now — don't wait for the government."

In her new video address titled "Texas: What's Coming (And How to Prepare Now)", Raphoon lays out the latest official data and calls for immediate community-level action rather than waiting on government response.

According to ERCOT's December 2025 Capacity, Demand and Reserves report, the grid remains adequate under normal conditions for summer 2026, but margins tighten significantly in 2027. A combination of summer heatwaves, accelerated data-center load growth, equipment delays, or low evening renewable output could push the system into Energy Emergency Alerts and possible rolling blackouts as early as June–September 2026, with July and August looking to be the highest risk due to Texas climate at that time.

In the Coastal Bend, including Corpus Christi, Lake Corpus Christi sits near 9% full and Choke Canyon near 8%. City modeling indicates a possible Level 1 Water Emergency — with mandatory 25%+ cuts for all users — as early as May 2026 if drought conditions persist.

Raphoon highlights the rapid expansion of data centers, many sited in rural and exurban areas such as Bastrop County, Hood County, Hays County, and Permian Basin communities. These projects are converting farmland, drawing massive groundwater for cooling, and adding substantial load to the grid — with water usage projections rising sharply in coming years (from 25 billion gallons of water per year, to 161 billion gallons).

"Texas doesn't live in 'normal conditions,'" Raphoon states. "Whether it's a heatwave, supply chain disruption, or faster-than-expected large-load growth, any one of these factors can create real strain. Senate Bill 6 allows curtailment of big new loads first in EEA stages, but prepared communities will fare far better than unprepared ones."

The video stresses two pillars of readiness: mindset and practical action. Raphoon urges Texans to reforge community bonds, get right with faith and family, and begin low-cost preparations immediately — storing water, building 72-hour kits, auditing energy use, planning gardens or local food sources, and forming neighborhood micro-teams.

Priority zones include:

Coastal Bend / Corpus Christi (water focus)

Rural/exurban data-center areas (Bastrop, Hood, Hays, Permian — power + water protection)

Major metros (Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin — power resilience)

Raphoon frames the effort as a return to Texas's historic self-reliant spirit: "Ordinary men and women built this state without waiting for perfect leadership. We do not need a governor's title to act like one." Quoting President Herbert Hoover, Raphoon stated "When common men rise with uncommon courage, no entity, no matter how mighty can stand in their way."

She also calls for a 3-day statewide prayer and fast Thursday through Saturday leading into Easter, inviting all Texans — regardless of politics — to reflect and strengthen bonds during uncertain times.

Video Link:

https://x.com/IamtheGlitch_TX/status/2039770711212822680?s=20

Full video: "Texas: What's Coming (And How to Prepare Now)"

Quote from Jenn Mack Raphoon:

"We are the government's biggest source of revenue and its only real source of power. The time for talk and complaints is over. This is a 60–90 day window to prepare mentally, spiritually, and practically so our families and neighborhoods ride out any stress with minimal disruption. Texans have always taken care of Texans — and this time we're starting months ahead."

As an Independent candidate for Governor in the November 2026 election, Raphoon is running on a platform of restoring power to the people, ending career-politician dominance, and addressing practical threats to Texas sovereignty, infrastructure, and way of life.

About Jenn Mack Raphoon

Jenn Mack Raphoon is a Constitutional Independent candidate for Governor of Texas. Former Project Manager who turned complex challenges into successes, she entered the race to return governance to everyday Texans and protect the culture and values that make Texas strong. She is not aligned with either major party, believing both have become too focused on special interests and partisan games rather than solving real problems for Texas families.

For more information, volunteer opportunities, or to watch the full preparedness video, visit jennmackfortexas.com or follow @IamtheGlitch_TX on X.

Media Contact:

Jenn Mack for Texas Campaign

713-364-8065

[email protected]

Website: jennmackfortexas.com

X: @IamtheGlitch_TX

SOURCE Jenn Mack for Texas