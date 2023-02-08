Urinary incontinence devices market size to grow by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Feb 08, 2023, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary incontinence devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Global urinary incontinence devices market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor offerings -
- A.M.I. GmbH - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as sensiTVT / sensiTVT-A.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as PureWick Female External Catheter, which allows simple, non-invasive urine output management in female patients.
- Caldera Medical Inc. - The company offers urinary incontinence devices that are flexible and easy to use.
- Coloplast AS - The company offers urinary incontinence devices such as Supris, Restorelle L, Digitex, Durasphere EXP, Aris, Altis, and many more.
Vendor landscape –
A few prominent vendors that offer urinary incontinence devices in the market are A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., and others.
The global urinary incontinence devices market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. These vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing urinary incontinence devices to sustain in the market and broaden their product portfolios to compete in the market.
Urinary incontinence devices market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Urinary incontinence devices market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (urinary slings, neuromodulation devices, and urinary catheters).
- The urinary slings segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing urinary slings to sustain competition and are conducting relevant clinical studies. For instance, in October 2018, Boston Scientific announced that its Solyx Single Incision Sling System met all the primary and secondary end-points in the three-year clinical study done on 281 women with stress incontinence. Such factors are driving the growth of this segment.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market.
- North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the urinary incontinence devices market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. Factors such as the rising number of elderly people with urinary incontinence issues, the growing number of diabetes cases, the rising number of urinary tract infection cases, and the increasing number of pregnancies are driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing presence of urology specialized hospitals and clinics, training sessions conducted by end-users to train professionals, and the growing presence of global and local vendors will drive the urinary incontinence devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Urinary incontinence devices market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The growing prevalence of physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence is driving the market growth. The elderly population is increasing globally, which will increase the demand for urinary incontinence devices. The pelvic and bladder muscles become weak with age, which leads to the leakage of urine. In addition, neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, diabetes, arthritis, spinal injury, pregnancy, and menopause can damage the nerves involved in bladder control. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key trends - The focus on providing specialized urology care is a key trend in the market. The prevalence of urological problems such as urinary incontinence is increasing, which is fueling the demand for urology care. Hence, many vendors are forming alliances with end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), to optimize urology care. For instance, in April 2018, MEDNAX Services announced the acquisition of Children's Urology Associates. Thus, the growing focus on the development of urology care will support the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Product recalls will challenge the urinary incontinence devices market during the forecast period. Product recall occurs when a particular product is found to be defective. It is often ordered by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA. The recalling of a product reduces its demand. This, in turn, will adversely affect the overall reputation of vendors. Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this urinary incontinence devices market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the urinary incontinence devices market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the urinary incontinence devices market across North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary incontinence devices market vendors
Related Reports:
The disposable urinary drainage bag market is projected to grow by USD 331.29 million with a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
The urine flow meters market size is expected to increase by USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report extensively covers segmentation by type (wired urine flow meters and wireless urine flow meters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
|
Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
117
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.70 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
9.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, Germany, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A.M.I. GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Caldera Medical Inc., Coloplast AS, Control Flo Medical LLC, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teleflex Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: Urinary slings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Urinary slings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Neuromodulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 21: Urinary catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Urinary catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 A.M.I. GmbH
- Exhibit 43: A.M.I. GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 44: A.M.I. GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: A.M.I. GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 46: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 48: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 49: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Caldera Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 51: Caldera Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Caldera Medical Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Caldera Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Coloplast AS
- 10.7 Control Flo Medical LLC
- Exhibit 58: Control Flo Medical LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Control Flo Medical LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Control Flo Medical LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 ConvaTec Group Plc
- Exhibit 61: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 62: ConvaTec Group Plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 64: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings
- 10.9 Hollister Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Hollister Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hollister Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Hollister Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc- Key news
- Exhibit 75: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Teleflex Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Teleflex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
