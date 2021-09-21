UroCure and LiNA Medical: A New Strategic Partnership for Women's Health

MINNEAPOLIS and ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UroCure—developer of the ArcTV® sling treatment for female stress urinary incontinence—and LiNA Medical USA—specializing in minimally-invasive medical devices in the fields of gynecology and urology—announce a strategic sales distribution partnership. This combined distribution and product development collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies, pairing the UroCure ArcTV sling and their expanding women's health portfolio with LiNA's US national sales force and offering of device solutions.

In addition, LiNA Medical is partnering with UroCure to develop a range of surgical solutions for female stress urinary incontinence. UroCure's initial product—the ArcTV sling—was developed in collaboration with leading surgeons, incorporating features of the popular retropubic sling patented by Dr. David Staskin for American Medical Systems (AMS) in the early 2000s.

From Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA:

We are committed to providing exceptional solutions in women's pelvic health. This partnership with UroCure reinforces our dedication to quality solutions for women. I'm delighted for our sales team, physicians, and hospital partners to grow and advance the UroCure product offering to meet the market's clinical and value needs.

From John Nealon, President & CEO of UroCure:

We have known LiNA for years as a trusted partner and company dedicated to solutions in our shared space. This partnership is a collaboration of strengths: LiNA's leading sales force and their focused device solutions paired with investment in UroCure's product development capabilities capitalizes on what makes each company excel. I'm excited to partner with LiNA since we share the same principles of transparency and delivering quality clinical outcomes.

For more information about today's announcement and the ArcTV sling, please contact LiNA Medical at [email protected] or UroCure at [email protected].

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com.

About UroCure

UroCure is committed to improving the quality of life for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Founded in May 2017, UroCure introduced the ArcTV sling system, and a business model designed to ensure that patient and physician feedback is collected and leads to positive patient outcomes. UroCure is a patient-centered company devoted to high-quality medical solutions for women. For more information, visit: https://urocure.com.

