UroFiber SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System Officially Debuts at MEDICA 2023

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UroFiber SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System, developed by Rhein Laser Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in medical laser technology, made its first appearance at the esteemed MEDICA 2023 in Germany. This groundbreaking system sets a new standard for urological procedures as the world's first 1940nm 150W SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) system for perfectly treating both stone lithotripsy and BPH enucleation. With unprecedented power and precision, UroFiber offers enhanced patient outcomes and marks a momentous milestone for advancing medical innovations.

UroFiber SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System shines at MEDICA 2023, commanding global attention and fostering collaborative partnerships. Client acclaim echoed through the exhibition as they hailed UroFiber as the frontrunner, setting new standards in urological innovation. Trust in Rhein Laser, as we illuminate the path to advanced medical excellence through groundbreaking technology.
Rhein Laser, a trailblazer in laser equipment manufacturing, brings unparalleled precision to industries worldwide. An impressive array of studies has validated the clinical efficacy of SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System in terms of tissue ablation, coagulation and hemostasis. These scientific evidences underscore Rhein Laser's commitment to innovation rooted in rigorous research, providing healthcare professionals with a cutting-edge tool backed by robust scientific validation.

The UroFiber SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System showcased at MEDICA heralds a paradigm shift in medical surgery. Compared with conventional Ho: YAG, UroFiber Laser reduces dusting time in half, fragmenting stones relentlessly with virtually no retropulsion. Besides, it can precisely cut through soft tissue and achieve state-of-the-art prostate enucleation with visibly improved hemostasis. These features position UroFiber as a transformative force in the medical industry, with the potential to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.

Rhein Laser's presence at MEDICA 2023 reaffirms the soaring success of UroFiber in the international market. With tremendous global acclaim, UroFiber has garnered substantial international recognition and forged successful collaborations with global clients. This underlines Rhein Laser's prowess in delivering innovative solutions and its ability to establish impactful partnerships across the globe.   

"We are thrilled to debut UroFiber at MEDICA 2023, offering medical professionals with an all-in-one solution for stone lithotripsy and BPH enucleation. We are confident that this revolutionary technology will not only elevate the standards of urological care but also pave the way for further advancements in laser-assisted surgical procedures," stated Dr. Lin Yang, CEO of Rhein Laser. "An increasing number of global clients eagerly anticipate witnessing our expanding range of products at MEDICA 2024. This undoubtedly reflects UroFiber's enormous market prospects and cements its position as a frontrunner in the global medical technology landscape."

For more information about the UroFiber laser system, visit: www.UroFiber.com.

