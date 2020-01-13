Urologist Specializing in Minimally Invasive, Robotic-assisted Procedures Joins Capital Health

Dr. Mayer joins Dr. Brad Rogers at Capital Health – Urology Specialists, located at Two Capital Way, Suite 407, Pennington, NJ 08534. They also see patients at Capital Health's multi-specialty office at 1050 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067.

"As the first surgeon in Pennsylvania to perform a robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy using the da Vinci surgical system, Dr. Mayer is an important addition to our team," said Dr. Rogers, director of Urology at Capital Health. "The expertise he brings is good news for patients in our region who need advanced surgical treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous urologic conditions."

"In recent months, Capital Health has welcomed a number of surgical specialists who are highly trained in minimally invasive, robotic-assisted techniques," said Dr. Mayer. "I am delighted to offer those services to urology patients at Capital Health and join an organization that is so committed toward advancing care through state-of-the-art technology, while providing a personalized approach to each of our patients."

Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Mayer was chief of Urology and Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery at St. Luke's Center for Urology, part of St. Luke's University Health Network, in Bethlehem, PA. He received his medical degree from UMDNJ- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ, where he also completed his urology residency.

Capital Health – Urology Specialists, part of Capital Health Medical Group, works with primary care physicians and other specialists to provide residents throughout Mercer, Bucks, and Burlington counties with advanced urologic care in a compassionate and relaxed setting, including state-of-the-art imaging, diagnostics, and treatment options.

To make an appointment with Dr. Mayer or Dr. Rogers, call 609-303-4460 or visit capitalhealth.org/urology to learn more.

SOURCE Capital Health

Related Links

http://capitalhealth.org

